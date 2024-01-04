Japan Coast Guard Plane Involved in Runway Crash: Air Traffic Control Transcript Reveals Lack of Takeoff Clearance

A recent transcript of air traffic control communications suggests that the Japanese coast guard aircraft involved in a deadly runway crash at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport had not been given clearance for takeoff before the accident occurred. The transcript reveals that the coast guard plane was instructed to “taxi to holding point,” but there is no clear indication of takeoff approval. This information raises questions about the events leading up to the collision between the coast guard aircraft and Japan Airlines flight 516.

It is important to note that all 379 passengers onboard the Japan Airlines plane were safely evacuated following the collision. The response from both the crew and passengers has been commended as a textbook example of emergency protocols. However, tragically, five out of the six crew members on the smaller coast guard aircraft lost their lives in the incident.

Japanese Transport Minister Tetsuo Saito released the transcript, which covers over four minutes of communications between air traffic controllers and the two planes prior to the accident. While it confirms that the Japan Airlines flight had been given permission to land, the lack of explicit takeoff approval for the coast guard aircraft raises concerns about whether proper communication and coordination were in place.

In addition, publicly available records suggest that the presence of out-of-service warning lights, designed to prevent pilots from accidentally entering the runway, may have contributed to the crash. This suggests that there may have been multiple factors at play in this tragic incident.

The timestamp on airport surveillance video indicates that approximately two minutes after being instructed to taxi to the holding point, the Japan Airlines flight collided with the coast guard plane on the runway. The investigation into the accident is still ongoing, and the next step will be to analyze the audio recording of the conversation between the coast guard pilot and the flight control tower, according to Transport Minister Saito.

This incident serves as a reminder of the critical importance of precise communication and clearances in aviation. The investigation will undoubtedly shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the crash and potentially lead to improvements in safety protocols to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

