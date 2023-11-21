Japan Raises Alarm as North Korea Launches Rocket Near Okinawa

In a provocative move, North Korea launched what it claims to be a military spy satellite on Tuesday night. The rocket passed over Okinawa Prefecture and into the Pacific Ocean, prompting Japan to sound a warning to residents to take cover. The launch has raised concerns about the safety and security of the region and has drawn condemnation from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The South Korean military confirmed the launch but provided no further details about the satellite or whether it was successfully put into orbit. This marks North Korea’s third attempt to launch a satellite this year, following failed attempts in May and August. Japan, South Korea, and the United States view these launches as a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, as they believe it is a thinly veiled attempt to advance North Korea’s ballistic missile program.

Prime Minister Kishida denounced the launch, stating that it is a serious situation that threatens the safety of Japan’s citizens. He emphasized that the use of ballistic missile technology in the launch is a clear violation of international resolutions. Japan is working to gather more information and will respond in cooperation with the United States and South Korea.

The rocket was fired from North Korea’s Tongchang-ri area, which is home to the Sohae Satellite Launching Station. The launch has been deemed an extremely problematic act, as it poses a threat to the safety of residents, aircraft, and ships. Fortunately, no harm or damage has been reported so far.

Japan had issued a strong demand earlier on Tuesday for North Korea to halt preparations for the launch. In response, Tokyo had taken precautionary measures, deploying PAC-3 ground-based missile defense batteries to Okinawa’s islands and Maritime Self-Defense Force Aegis destroyers equipped with interceptors to waters around Japan.

This latest launch underscores the ongoing tensions in the region. North Korea’s repeated missile launches are seen as a threat to peace and security by Japan, South Korea, and the international community. The United States has also shown its support through the recent deployment of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier to the South Korean naval base.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Japan and its allies will respond to this act of provocation from North Korea. The safety and security of the region are at stake, and international cooperation will be crucial in tackling this ongoing challenge.

