Japan Initiates Release of Treated Water from Fukushima Plant, Propelling the Quest for Safe Decommissioning

OKUMA, Japan — In a significant milestone for Japan’s efforts to contend with the mounting stockpile of radioactive water, the operator of the ill-fated Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant has commenced the release of its initial batch of treated water into the Pacific Ocean. Despite the controversy surrounding this action, it marks an essential step toward addressing the growing dilemma.

Amidst the live broadcast from the control room at the plant on Thursday, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings proudly displayed the activation of “Seawater Pump A,” signaling the commencement of the project. Three minutes later, TEPCO confirmed the activation at precisely 1:03 p.m.

Although several Japanese fisher groups have expressed concerns about potential damage to the reputation of their seafood, as have groups in China and South Korea, the Japanese government and TEPCO maintain that the release is necessary to facilitate the decommissioning of the plant and prevent accidental leaks. They assure that the treatment and dilution processes will render the wastewater safer than international standards, causing negligibly small environmental impact. However, some scientists urge attention to the long-term impact of the low-dose radioactivity that persists in the water.

This release occurs more than 12 years after the nuclear meltdowns in March 2011, triggered by a colossal earthquake and tsunami. It represents a crucial turning point in the fight against the relentlessly growing stockpile of radioactive water that has impeded the formidable task of removing the fatally toxic melted debris from the reactors.

The first phase of the water release involves sending the diluted and treated water from a mixing pool to a secondary pool for discharge into the ocean via an undersea tunnel. After treatment, a portion of the water is recycled as cooling water, while the remaining volume is stored in nearly filled tanks, which occupy a significant portion of the plant complex. Vacating these tanks is imperative to construct the new facilities required for the decommissioning process.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized the indispensable nature of this endeavor, stressing that its postponement is simply not an option. He further revealed plans for an experimental removal of a small amount of melted debris from the No. 2 reactor later this year, utilizing a remote-controlled giant robotic arm.

TEPCO executive Junichi Matsumoto assured the public that the initial release would consist of the least radioactive water to ensure safety. The preparations for this release included diluting one ton of treated water with 1,200 tons of seawater, which was left in the primary pool for two days for final sampling to confirm safety. On Thursday, a batch of 460 tons was scheduled for transfer to the mixing pool for the actual discharge.

However, Fukushima’s fisheries, tourism, and economy, still grappling with the aftermath of the disaster, are apprehensive about the implications of this release. Currently, the fish catch in Fukushima represents only approximately 20% of its pre-disaster level, partially due to the decline in the fishing population. China has imposed stricter radiation testing on Japanese products originating from Fukushima and nine other prefectures, resulting in extended export delays at customs. To alleviate these concerns, Prime Minister Kishida made a hurried visit to the plant before meeting with fisheries representatives, pledging ongoing support for their livelihoods until the completion of the release.

Critics have raised doubts about the expedited timeline, speculating that it aligns with Kishida’s packed political agenda in September. Meanwhile, officials from the Economy and Industry Ministry assert that an early start to the release, coupled with an impeccable safety record, was vital before the onset of the fall fishing season.

The devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami compromised the cooling systems of the Fukushima plant, causing the meltdown of three reactors. The highly contaminated cooling water administered to the damaged reactors has continuously leaked into the building basements and mingled with groundwater.

TEPCO intends to discharge 31,200 tons of treated water by the end of March 2024. Due to the contaminated wastewater production at the plant, only ten tanks will be emptied initially. Nevertheless, the pace of release will accelerate moving forward as the quest for safe decommissioning continues.

FAQs