USS Howard (DDG-83) Commander Relieved of Duty for Performance Issues

In a surprising turn of events, Commander Kenji Igawa of the Japan-based guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG-83) was relieved of his command by U.S. 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Karl Thomas. The decision was reportedly made due to a loss of confidence in Igawa’s ability to effectively lead the ship. This news came as a shock to many, as Igawa had taken command of Howard just last year.

Replacing Igawa as the commanding officer of USS Howard is Captain Edward Angelinas, the former commanding officer of USS Robert Smalls (CG-62). Angelinas will assume the duties as commanding officer until a permanent replacement is assigned. On the other hand, Igawa will be administratively reassigned to the staff of Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet.

It is important to note that Igawa’s removal from command was not a result of misconduct but rather performance issues. According to U.S. Naval Surface Force spokesman Cmdr. Arlo Abrahamson, the decision was made based on concerns about Igawa’s ability to effectively carry out his command responsibilities.

Although the Navy has not disclosed specific details about the performance issues leading to this decision, it is evident that there were concerns surrounding Igawa’s performance as the commanding officer. It is worth noting that no other members of the command triad, including the executive officer and senior enlisted sailor, were relieved of their duties.

Commander Kenji Igawa, a 2004 U.S. Naval Academy Graduate, had a diverse background in the Navy, including providing linguistics skills and cultural insight during operations with the Japanese Maritime Defense Force (JMSDF). He had previously served as the Japan Desk Chief and had gained valuable experience in strategy planning and policy. However, despite his impressive resume, his performance on USS Howard fell short of expectations, ultimately leading to his removal.

This incident serves as a reminder of the high standards and expectations placed on commanding officers in the U.S. Navy. It also highlights the Navy’s commitment to ensuring that only the most capable leaders are entrusted with the responsibility of commanding their ships. As the search for a permanent replacement for Commander Igawa continues, the crew of USS Howard can look forward to a fresh start under the leadership of Captain Edward Angelinas.