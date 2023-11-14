Japan Requests China’s Support in Addressing Harassment Following Fukushima Wastewater Release

In the wake of the recent release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reached out to China on Monday, urging the Chinese government to encourage its citizens to refrain from engaging in acts of harassment towards Japanese diplomatic facilities and schools. The release of the wastewater, which commenced last week and is expected to continue for many years, has sparked opposition from fishing groups and neighboring countries.

Kishida expressed his disappointment over the incidents of harassment, including crank calls and stone throwing, which have targeted Japanese establishments in China. He revealed that Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Masataka Okano met with China’s ambassador, Wu Jianghao, to request that Chinese citizens exhibit calm and responsible behavior in light of the Fukushima release.

China, in response to Japan’s wastewater release, has implemented a ban on all imports of Japanese seafood. Similarly, South Korea has seen thousands of individuals participate in rallies condemning the discharge. Unfortunately, China has not responded to Japan’s requests for a joint scientific discussion regarding the release by experts.

The Japanese government considers its release plan both scientific and transparent, and states that the treated radioactive wastewater, amounting to 134 million tons and stored in around 1,000 tanks, must be removed from the plant area. This is necessary to create space for the construction of facilities dedicated to the plant’s cleanup and decommissioning, tasks that are projected to span several decades.

To address the impact of China’s import ban on Japan’s fisheries industry, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his commitment to safeguarding the sector and announced forthcoming support measures. Meanwhile, the Japanese Foreign Ministry issued a travel advisory cautioning Japanese citizens in China to be extra vigilant due to heightened levels of harassment and violent protests. It also recommended refraining from speaking loudly in Japanese to avoid attracting attention.

Back at home, Japanese fishing groups are adamantly opposing the release plan, fearing further damage to the reputation of seafood from the Fukushima region. These groups continue to struggle with the repercussions of the meltdowns caused by a severe earthquake and tsunami that occurred in 2011.

Notably, all seawater and fish sampling data since the wastewater release have shown contamination levels well below the established safety limits. In an effort to combat reputational damage, Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura visited Fukushima and joined officials from a supermarket chain to sample locally caught surf clams and flounder. Nishimura emphasized the importance of promoting the delicious seafood from Fukushima, alongside the transparent disclosure of all data related to the release.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What prompted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to seek support from China?

A: Following the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, Japan experienced acts of harassment directed towards its diplomatic facilities and schools in China. Prime Minister Kishida requested China’s assistance in curbing such behavior.

Q: How have neighboring countries responded to Japan’s wastewater release?

A: China swiftly implemented a ban on all imports of Japanese seafood in response to the release, while South Korea witnessed large-scale rallies denouncing the discharge.

Q: Why does Japan need to remove the stored wastewater from the plant area?

A: The treated radioactive wastewater, accumulated since the 2011 accident at the Fukushima nuclear power plant, currently occupies a significant portion of the plant’s space. This area is required for the construction of facilities aimed at the plant’s cleanup and decommissioning efforts, which are expected to span many years.

Q: How has the release plan impacted Japanese fishing groups?

A: Fishing groups in Japan fear that the release will further damage the reputation of seafood from the Fukushima region, as they are still recovering from the effects of the meltdowns caused by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Q: Is the released wastewater posing a threat to the safety of seawater and fish?

A: Sampling data since the release have consistently shown contamination levels below the established safety limits, ensuring that seawater and fish remain safe for consumption.

Sources:

https://apnews.com/article/china-business-japan-tokyo-south-korea-43ebf19d5f7decd7b01eb21114c22da0