New Record: Japan Boosts Military Spending to Counter Regional Threats

Japan has approved a historic military budget of 7.95 trillion yen (about $56 billion) for the fiscal year starting in March 2024. The decision marks a significant increase of over 16% in defense spending, aimed at combating regional threats, particularly from North Korea. The move comes as Japan strives to enhance its defense capabilities and accelerate the deployment of long-range cruise missiles.

The budget allocation includes the procurement of F-35 stealth combat jets and other American weapons to strengthen Japan’s military alliance and enable them to assume more offensive roles. With this increase in spending, Japan is on track to nearly double its annual military expenditure to around 10 trillion yen by 2027.

Japan’s decision to expand its military capabilities echoes Germany’s own efforts to enhance defense spending and activities in recent years. Germany, another major defeated power in World War II, ramped up its defense budget following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Consequently, Germany’s defense spending reached just over €60 billion in 2023, demonstrating a similar strategic shift to Japan.

The announcement highlights a major departure from Japan’s postwar principle of restricting the use of force to self-defense. The defense budget for the upcoming fiscal year forms part of a larger 112.7 trillion-yen national budget plan, which still requires approval from the country’s parliament.

FAQs

1. Why is Japan increasing its military spending?

Japan is increasing its military spending to address the regional threat posed by North Korea and to enhance its overall defense capabilities. The country aims to accelerate the deployment of long-range cruise missiles and procure advanced combat jets and other American weapons.

2. How does Japan’s military budget compare to previous years?

The approved budget for the 2024 fiscal year represents a significant increase in defense spending, marking the 12th consecutive year of boosting arms expenditure. Last year’s budget amounted to 6.8 trillion yen, signifying a steady upward trend in Japan’s military investment.

3. How does Japan’s military buildup align with Germany’s goals?

Both Japan and Germany, as major defeated powers in World War II, have recently sought to expand their military capabilities. Germany has also increased its defense spending since 2022 due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This parallel shift indicates a shared desire to modernize their respective military forces for the challenges of the present era.

4. Has Japan made any other significant policy changes?

In addition to bolstering its military spending, Japan has relaxed its arms export controls for the first time in nearly a decade. By lifting the previous outright ban on all military exports in 2014, Japan can now export domestically-produced arms to licensed countries. This change allows for potential collaboration with allies, such as the US, and strengthens Japan’s security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Sources:

– AP

– AFP