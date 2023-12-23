Japan Boosts Military Spending and Opens Doors for Weapon Exports

Japan’s government has made the decision to significantly increase defense spending and lift the ban on the export of lethal weapons. This move aims to enhance Japan’s role in the global arena and strengthen its military capabilities.

The Cabinet of Japan, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, approved a 16% increase in military expenditure. The country’s defense budget will see a substantial boost to ensure the safety and security of the nation. The move comes in response to rising territorial disputes with China and provocations from North Korea.

By overturning the ban on exporting lethal weapons, Japan is now able to engage in the international arms trade. The decision was followed by the immediate shipment of Patriot-guided missiles to the United States, marking Japan’s first export of lethal weapons. It is important to note that these missiles were previously manufactured in Japan under a US license.

While some may view this as a step towards the remilitarization of Japan, Prime Minister Kishida emphasized that the nation remains committed to its pacifist principles. He stated that the goal is to contribute to the maintenance of a free and open international order based on the rule of law and to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The approval of this significant military spending increase and the lifting of the export ban is part of Japan’s broader efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities. The country aims to play a more active role in regional security and contribute to international peacekeeping efforts.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Japan increase its military spending?

A: Japan increased its military spending in response to territorial disputes with China and provocations from North Korea.

Q: What does lifting the export ban on lethal weapons mean for Japan?

A: Lifting the export ban allows Japan to engage in the international arms trade and expand its defense industry.

Q: Will Japan abandon its pacifist principles with these changes?

A: Prime Minister Kishida affirmed that Japan remains committed to its pacifist principles while aiming to contribute to global peace and stability.

