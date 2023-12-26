Japan Takes Action against Senior Hamas Figures

Japan has recently imposed sanctions on three senior members of the Palestinian armed group, Hamas, as they were suspected of involvement in the attacks on Israel that took place on October 7th. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa made the announcement on Tuesday, stating that the frozen assets and imposed sanctions on payments and capital transactions will prevent these individuals from financing future attacks.

It is worth noting that Japan had already imposed sanctions in October on nine people and a company due to their alleged links to Hamas. The Japanese government has been trying to navigate a delicate balance between maintaining a good relationship with the United States, its closest ally, and its ties to energy-supplying partners in the Middle East amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has strongly condemned the October 7 attacks on Israel while expressing concern about civilian casualties and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. He called for the immediate release of Hamas’s captives and supported a United Nations General Assembly resolution for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” earlier this month.

In other related news, Japanese container shipper Ocean Network Express recently announced a rerouting of its vessels away from the Red Sea. This decision was made to avoid potential attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have been increasingly targeting commercial shipping since the war in Gaza began. The Houthis had previously seized a British-owned vessel chartered by Tokyo-based Nippon Yusen, leading the shipping line to halt the acceptance of cargo bound for Israel.

