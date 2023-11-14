Japan Takes Action to Support Seafood Exporters Affected by China’s Ban

By Your Name

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced a significant emergency relief package of 20.7 billion yen ($141 million) to support seafood exporters who have been greatly impacted by China’s ban on Japanese seafood. This ban was implemented in response to the discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The release of the wastewater into the ocean, which began on August 24, is anticipated to continue for many years. Japanese fishing associations and groups in neighboring countries have vehemently opposed this discharge, resulting in an immediate ban on the import of Japanese seafood by China. Furthermore, Hong Kong has extended the ban to include seafood from Fukushima and nine other prefectures.

Even before the release of the treated wastewater, Chinese trade restrictions had already been affecting Japanese seafood exporters, leading to delays in shipments held up at Chinese customs for several weeks. Consequently, the prices of scallops, sea cucumbers, and other popular seafood in China have plummeted. The ban has had a ripple effect on seafood prices and sales, impacting regions as far away as Hokkaido, known for its scallop production.

To alleviate the situation, Prime Minister Kishida has allocated an additional 20.7 billion yen ($141 million) in emergency funding. This is in addition to the 80 billion yen ($547 million) previously designated by the government to support the fisheries and seafood processing industry and to address the damage to the reputation of Japanese products.

The emergency funds will be used to explore new markets for Japanese seafood, replacing the void left by China’s ban. Additionally, the government intends to purchase seafood for temporary freezing and storage. Efforts will also be made to boost domestic seafood consumption. New export destinations in Taiwan, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and some Southeast Asian countries, such as Malaysia and Singapore, will be cultivated to diversify the market.

Prime Minister Kishida recently visited Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market to assess the impact of China’s ban and made a strong commitment to safeguarding Japan’s seafood industry. However, as he attends the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Indonesia, he may face criticism from Chinese Premier Li Qian regarding the wastewater release.

It is important to note that despite the concerns raised, Japanese officials and the operator of the Fukushima plant assert that all seawater and fish samples collected since the release of the treated wastewater have demonstrated radioactivity levels well below the established safety limits.

China is a critical market for Japanese seafood, accounting for 22.5% of total exports, with Hong Kong following closely at 20%. Consequently, the ban has dealt a significant blow to the fisheries industry in Japan. However, given that seafood exports constitute only a fraction of the country’s total exports, the overall impact on trade is expected to be limited unless tensions escalate, prompting China to expand restrictions to other sectors.

It is worth mentioning that the trade disputes between China and other countries, such as the United States, have the potential to exacerbate the situation. If Japan continues to impose restrictions on chipmaking technology exports, it could trigger further Chinese trade bans. Takahide Kiuchi, an executive economist at the Nomura Research Institute, advises the Japanese government to carefully consider the implications of deteriorating relations with China, not solely regarding the treated water discharge but also in terms of cooperation with the United States regarding investment and trade restrictions on China.

FAQs

1. Why did China ban Japanese seafood?

China banned Japanese seafood in response to the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant.

2. How has the ban affected Japanese seafood exporters?

Japanese seafood exporters have faced challenges with shipments being held up at Chinese customs for weeks. Additionally, prices of popular seafood have plummeted.

3. How is Japan supporting its seafood exporters?

Japan has allocated an emergency relief package of 20.7 billion yen ($141 million) to bolster its seafood exporters. The funds will be used to find new markets, purchase seafood for temporary freezing and storage, and promote domestic seafood consumption.

4. What are the potential consequences of the ban?

While the ban has had a significant impact on the fisheries industry in Japan, the overall impact on trade will likely be limited unless tensions escalate, leading to broader Chinese trade restrictions.

5. What are the risks associated with worsening relations between Japan and China?

There is a risk of an escalation in Chinese trade bans against Japan, particularly if Japan continues to impose restrictions on chipmaking technology exports. The Japanese government must carefully consider its approach to trade and investment restrictions with China while cooperating with the United States.