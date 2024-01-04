New Article: Unforeseen Fire on Japan Airlines Flight in Tokyo

A recent incident involving a Japan Airlines flight in Tokyo has shed light on a potentially catastrophic situation that unfolded without the knowledge of the pilots. Fresh details reported in local media reveal that the airliner caught fire after colliding with a coast guard plane, with passengers and crew escaping unharmed. Shockingly, the pilots were initially unaware of the blaze until being informed by the cabin crew.

Upon landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, the Japan Airlines plane suddenly erupted into a ball of flames, causing panic among those on board. Passengers managed to capture the horrifying scene on camera, as smoke filled the cabin and cries for help could be heard. However, it was only after the chief flight attendant alerted the cockpit that the pilots became aware of the unfolding disaster.

In the midst of chaos, the cabin crew required permission to open the emergency exits, which delayed the evacuation process. With the cabin rapidly filling with smoke and becoming increasingly hot, passengers pleaded for the doors to be opened. Finally, the crew initiated evacuation through two slides at the front of the aircraft, as those at the rear were compromised due to the fire. Despite the malfunctioning intercom system, the crew decided to open the back door and guided the passengers to safety using megaphones and their own voices.

It took a total of 18 minutes to evacuate all occupants from the plane, with the pilot being the last to disembark. Tragically, both a dog and a cat were left behind and perished in the inferno. Firefighters battled for eight hours to extinguish the flames, as investigators from several nations launched inquiries into the incident.

The precise cause of the collision and subsequent fire remains under investigation, and the flight recorders from the passenger jet are still being sought. Initial reports indicate that the JAL flight had received landing approval from air traffic controllers, while the coast guard plane had been instructed to proceed to a specific location near the runway. Further details are expected to come to light as the investigations progress.

Japan Airlines has estimated an operating loss of approximately 15 billion yen ($105 million) as a result of the collision. However, the financial impact on the company may be mitigated as the loss of the aircraft is covered by insurance. The airline is currently assessing the implications for its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year.

Despite the severity of the incident, the stock value of JAL showed a relatively muted response, with a slight increase of 0.5% upon trading resuming after the New Year’s holiday. Initially, the shares had experienced a brief decline of 2.4%.

