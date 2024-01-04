Japan Airlines faces significant financial losses following tragic collision at Tokyo airport

Japan Airlines (JAL) is bracing itself for substantial financial setbacks after one of its planes collided with a coast guard aircraft at Haneda airport in Tokyo, resulting in a devastating fire. While all 379 passengers aboard JAL flight 516 were safely evacuated, tragically, five out of the six crew members on the smaller aircraft lost their lives.

The collision occurred as the coast guard plane was en route to deliver aid to areas on Japan’s west coast affected by an earthquake. JAL estimates that the incident will lead to operating losses amounting to approximately 15 billion yen ($105 million). Nevertheless, the airline has insurance coverage to mitigate the financial impact of losing the aircraft.

In the aftermath of the collision, investigations are underway by Japanese transport authorities to determine the factors that contributed to the accident. It has been reported that the police are looking into possible professional negligence in this case. Further analysis is required to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading up to the collision.

Air traffic control transcripts indicate that the coast guard plane was instructed to proceed to a holding point near the runway just moments before the crash. It appears that the pilot acknowledged and read back these instructions. Meanwhile, the passenger jet had been granted permission to land, while the smaller aircraft had not received clearance for takeoff. The coast guard pilot claimed that he had obtained permission to enter the runway, as reported by the coast guard officials.

To prevent potential wrong turns, a notice had been posted for pilots regarding the malfunctioning of stop-lights embedded in the tarmac. This created a safety concern prior to the accident.

In addition to the financial losses, Japan Airlines is also in discussions with individual passengers to determine compensation arrangements, particularly in cases where pets perished during the incident.

The insurance company AIG is reported to be the lead insurer for a $130 million “all-risks” policy covering the two-year-old plane that was destroyed in the collision.

The impact on JAL’s overall earnings forecast for the current fiscal year, ending on March 31, is being assessed. Shares in JAL initially fell by as much as 2.4% after the New Year’s holidays, before recovering later in the trading session.

The tragedy, along with the subsequent cleanup process, has caused significant disruptions at Haneda airport. Numerous flights have been canceled or delayed as a result. Furthermore, approximately 200 passengers were left stranded overnight at New Chitose airport in Hokkaido, where JAL flight 516 originated.

This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of safety protocols and stringent adherence to aviation procedures. As the investigation unfolds, it is critical for authorities to address any lapses and take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

