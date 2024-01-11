New Insights on the Tokyo Plane Crash: A Lesson in Aviation Safety

The recent tragedy of the Tokyo runway incursion involving JAL Flight 516 and a Coast Guard turboprop has shed light on important lessons in aviation safety. While it has only been a week since the accident, authorities have already implemented procedural changes as a result of the investigation.

One key discovery from the published transcript of communication between air traffic controllers and the involved aircraft is that the JAL Airbus A350 crew had received clearance to land. This crucial fact has been corroborated by the surviving Coast Guard pilot, who affirmed that he had permission to enter the runway.

Significant attention has been focused on the sequencing calls made by controllers, designating aircraft as “No.1”, “No.2”, and so on for departure. These calls were made to prioritize departing traffic, instructing the Coast Guard crew to depart before other aircraft. However, in light of possible misunderstandings, Japan’s Ministry of Transport has decided to eliminate the use of this phraseology going forward.

Furthermore, the introduction of an additional controller position in the tower has been implemented to enhance the monitoring of aircraft movements, particularly during runway entry. Although Tokyo Haneda had a system to alert controllers about aircraft entering the runway, the Coast Guard aircraft went unnoticed for a distressing duration of 40 seconds.

In addition to these developments, investigators have also examined other critical aspects of the crash. An intriguing revelation is that the evacuation of the JAL Airbus A350 took longer than initially believed. While witnesses estimated that it took approximately 7 minutes for most passengers to exit the aircraft, the complete evacuation process actually spanned 18 minutes. The captain diligently ensured the cabin was empty, delaying their exit until all other passengers had safely disembarked.

Moreover, the crash is notable as the first hull loss of an airliner with a composite fuselage. This event has sparked interest in studying the behavior of carbon fiber composites in fires. Although the A350 fuselage provided significant protection to occupants, it ultimately succumbed to the fire ignited by the fuel in the Coast Guard Dash-8.

This incident serves as a reminder of the complex challenges that need to be addressed in the pursuit of aviation safety. Through careful analysis and continuous improvements, the aviation industry can strive to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

