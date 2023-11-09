Jake Tapper Acknowledges Accuracy of Trump’s Claims on Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings

In a recent segment on CNN’s “The Lead,” host and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper admitted that former President Donald Trump was accurate in his accusations against Hunter Biden during the 2020 presidential debates. Tapper played a compilation of the debate exchanges and compared them with a recent report from Washington Post chief fact-checker Glenn Kessler, which showed Biden to be wrong.

Tapper highlighted a fact-check from Kessler, stating that Hunter Biden had admitted in court to receiving substantial sums of money from Chinese companies. According to Kessler, Hunter reported over $2 million in income in 2017 and 2018, most of which came from Chinese or Ukrainian interests. This information directly contradicted Joe Biden’s claims during the debates that his son had not made a fortune from foreign sources.

After playing the footage of Trump’s allegations and Biden’s denial, Tapper conceded that Trump was correct about Hunter Biden’s business dealings. He emphasized that this presented a blind spot for Joe Biden, stating, “I don’t know that he was lying about it. He might not have been told by Hunter, but this blind spot is a problem.”

Tapper then questioned whether this blind spot would be an issue for President Biden moving forward. Former Rep. Andy Levin downplayed the issue, claiming that parents often have blind spots about their children and that there was no evidence tying the president to Hunter Biden’s dealings.

While Biden denied his son’s alleged corrupt business dealings during the campaign, it has been reported that President Biden is sensitive to negative coverage of Hunter and is concerned about the topic. CNN’s John Avlon mentioned that privately, Biden is “very obsessed” with the negative coverage and sees it as an irritant. However, those around him are cautious about raising the topic, fearing it could derail important conversations.

While Tapper’s acknowledgement of Trump’s accuracy sheds new light on the situation, it remains to be seen how President Biden will navigate the ongoing scrutiny of his son’s foreign business dealings. The blind spot highlighted by Tapper has raised questions about Biden’s awareness and transparency regarding his son’s activities.