New Measures in Jakarta to Combat Severe Air Pollution

Amidst the persistent issue of severe air pollution in Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, the government has implemented new measures to alleviate the problem. As of Monday, some civil servants have started working from home as an effort to reduce traffic congestion, one of the major contributors to the city’s horrendous air quality. This move comes after Swiss technology company IQAir ranked Jakarta as the most polluted city in the world on August 9.

President Joko Widodo has expressed his concern over the deteriorating air quality and has called for urgent government intervention. He chaired an emergency cabinet meeting on August 14, where he discussed the worsening pollution and urged workers in the capital to work remotely to ease traffic congestion. The President highlighted that the prolonged dry season and intensifying pollutant levels have significantly contributed to the poor air quality in the Greater Jakarta Area.

To implement this initiative, interim Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono issued an order for half of the civil service to work from home, gradually increasing to 75% of the workforce by October 21. However, the policy does not affect hospitals, fire and rescue services, or public transport. The government aims to ensure that public services continue to operate smoothly despite the work from home arrangements.

In addition to civil servants, schools located near the venues of the upcoming 43rd ASEAN Summit, which will be held in Jakarta, will enforce distance learning for students starting in September. This measure is aimed at minimizing the impact of pollution on the health of students.

The issue of air pollution in Jakarta has been a long-standing challenge, with factors such as industrial emissions, coal-fired power plants, and heavy traffic exacerbating the problem. Experts have emphasized the severe health costs associated with Indonesia’s air pollution, highlighting the need for immediate action.

Government officials in Indonesia are looking to learn from the success of other nations in tackling air pollution. Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno mentioned Beijing’s success in improving air quality, expressing confidence that Jakarta can also achieve similar results through collaboration between local governments and businesses.

As the new measures take effect, it is hoped that Jakarta can make significant progress in combating air pollution and improving the overall health and well-being of its residents.

FAQ

Q: What is the main reason for the severe air pollution in Jakarta?

A: The severe air pollution in Jakarta is mainly caused by factors such as industrial emissions, coal-fired power plants, and heavy traffic.

Q: Why are civil servants in Jakarta working from home?

A: Civil servants in Jakarta are working from home to reduce traffic congestion, which is one of the major contributors to the city’s air pollution.

Q: Will public services be affected by the work from home arrangements?

A: No, public services will continue to operate smoothly despite the work from home arrangements for civil servants.

Q: How will schools near ASEAN Summit venues address air pollution?

A: Schools near ASEAN Summit venues will enforce distance learning for students to minimize their exposure to air pollution.

Q: What are the health costs associated with air pollution in Indonesia?

A: The health costs associated with air pollution in Indonesia are significant and should not be underestimated, according to experts.

Sources:

– CNN (URL: https://www.cnn.com/)