A Closer Look at the Detention of Palestinian Prisoners in Israel

In recent weeks, as Palestinian prisoners were being released by Israel, restrictions were imposed on their family members, preventing them from celebrating their loved ones’ return. Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, justified this decision by claiming that expressions of joy are equivalent to supporting terrorism. This is just one example of how Israel portrays imprisoned Palestinians as “terrorists” and mistreats them during their detention.

One of the most concerning aspects of the situation is the use of administrative detention. Under this process, Palestinians are arrested and jailed for an initial period of six months without formal charges or a trial. Unfortunately, their detention can be extended indefinitely, without any clear justification or evidence against them. Shockingly, almost 80 percent of the 300 Palestinian women and children identified by Israel for potential release during the recent humanitarian pause were not even formally charged.

The majority of Palestinian prisoners, including children, are subjected to military trials in Israeli military courts, which often lack basic principles of fairness and justice. Many Palestinians are denied access to defense lawyers and due process during these trials, making them nothing more than sham proceedings. This starkly contrasts with Israeli citizens who are tried in civil courts, highlighting a discriminatory two-tier justice system.

Let’s take a closer look at the treatment of Palestinian prisoners, how administrative detention is being weaponized, and why many Palestinians are forced to go through Israeli military courts.

Who is on the release list?

Out of the 300 Palestinians on Israel’s release list, a staggering 233 have not been formally charged and were held as administrative detainees. Most of them are children, with the youngest individual being just 14 years old. Nearly three-quarters of the prisoners are from the occupied West Bank, where arrests have dramatically increased since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza.

The length of their detention varies, with the longest-serving prisoner among the 300 having been held for over eight and a half years. On the other hand, the most recent prisoner was arrested just two months ago. While some of the prisoners are believed to have affiliations with Palestinian political or armed groups, almost half of them have no known affiliation.

Effects of administrative detention

Prisoners under administrative detention may be held indefinitely, sometimes for years, without any knowledge of the charges against them or the evidence presented. Israel has arrested approximately one million Palestinians since occupying East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip, and the West Bank, with a significant number of them being held as administrative detainees.

The number of Palestinians in custody has doubled due to increased arrests following the Hamas attacks on southern Israel. This has further strained an already overwhelmed system, leading to limited access to basic resources such as water, food, medical care, and even family and lawyer visits.

Israeli military judicial system in the occupied territories

Despite the establishment of the Palestinian Authority through the Oslo Accords, Israel still maintains control over the majority of the West Bank. Consequently, Israeli military courts continue to operate and exercise jurisdiction over Palestinians accused of endangering Israeli security. Even activities associated with Palestinian organizations deemed illegal by Israel can lead to Palestinians falling under the jurisdiction of these military courts.

Charges often include “terrorist” activities and “incitement,” which encompass a wide range of actions against Israeli soldiers, settlers, or influencing public opinion. Shockingly, traffic violations or working in Israel without proper authorization can also bring Palestinians into the military judicial system. The conviction rate in these courts stands at a staggering 99 percent, highlighting the lack of fairness and due process.

In contrast, Israeli settlers arrested in the West Bank are tried in civilian courts located within Israel. This stark double standard has been repeatedly criticized by human rights groups as discriminatory and reminiscent of apartheid.

Treatment of Palestinians in prison

Palestinian prisoners, both adults and children, have reported mistreatment and abuse during their time in Israeli prisons. Some of those released during the recent truce have shared their experiences of being beaten and humiliated by Israeli soldiers. While the intensity of these beatings has increased during the war, the mistreatment of prisoners has been a longstanding issue, with reports of torture and physical abuse.

Furthermore, rights groups have noted that the Israeli Prison Service has imposed restrictions on water, food, medical care, and communal items for prisoners. Family and lawyer visits have also been severely limited or completely halted. These actions strip Palestinian prisoners of the limited privileges they had earned through years of activism and hunger strikes.

Plight of Palestinian child inmates

Disturbingly, Israeli forces have detained hundreds of children, some as young as nine years old, which is a direct violation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Children in Israeli prisons face similar abuses as their adult counterparts. Reports indicate that 86 percent of child detainees experience beatings, 69 percent are subjected to strip searches, and 42 percent sustain injuries during their arrests.

Some children have even reported instances of sexual violence, and their transfer between detention centers or court appearances often occurs in small cages. This deplorable treatment has led child rights organizations to highlight that Palestinian children are the only children in the world who are systematically prosecuted in military courts. An estimated 10,000 Palestinian children have been held in Israeli military detention.