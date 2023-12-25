Jailed Russian Opposition Leader Alexey Navalny Located at Remote Siberian Penal Colony

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has been discovered at a secluded penal colony in Siberia, according to his team. After a two-week period of being out of contact, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh announced that Navalny is currently being held at IK-3 in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District.

Navalny’s lawyer had the opportunity to visit him earlier today and confirmed that the imprisoned activist is in good health. However, Navalny’s lawyers had expressed concerns after losing contact with him on December 11. Prior to this, Navalny had been serving his sentence in a penal colony located approximately 150 miles east of Moscow.

The absence of Navalny during two scheduled court hearings last week raised alarm within his team. They indicated that Navalny had been held in poor conditions before his disappearance, including being deprived of food and confined to a punishment cell without proper ventilation.

The timing of Navalny’s disappearance, which coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing his intention to run for a fourth presidential term in March 2024, sparked concerns about Navalny’s safety and well-being.

According to Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation, the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp, also known as “Polar Wolf,” is one of the most remote and northernmost colonies in the region. The conditions in this permafrost zone are extremely harsh, and reaching the colony is challenging, with no letter delivery systems available.

Zhdanov noted that Navalny’s lawyer faced initial difficulties gaining access to the penal colony, suggesting that preparations had been made for Navalny’s arrival. The head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, Arkady Gostev, had visited the colony in April, raising speculation that the decision to transfer Navalny there was made at that time.

Kharp is situated nearly 2,000 miles away from Moscow, far from Navalny’s previous detention location.

In August, Navalny was sentenced to 19 years in prison after being found guilty of various charges, including creating an extremist community and financing extremist activities. Supporters of Navalny argue that his arrest and imprisonment are politically motivated attempts to silence his criticism of President Putin.

