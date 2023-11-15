Russian Opposition Leader Alexey Navalny Faces Long Sentence in Latest Trial

Alexey Navalny, the prominent opposition leader in Russia, has been handed a lengthy prison sentence in his latest trial on extremism charges. The closed-door trial took place in a maximum-security prison camp in Melekhovo, where Navalny is already serving an 11 1/2-year sentence. The Russian prosecutors had requested a 20-year prison term for the charges.

This is the fifth criminal conviction for Navalny, who has been a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime. All of the charges against Navalny are widely seen as politically motivated attempts by the Kremlin to silence opposition voices.

Navalny, a 47-year-old lawyer-turned-politician, has been in prison since 2021 after he returned to Russia from Germany, where he received treatment for nerve agent poisoning that he attributed to the Kremlin. In 2022, he was given an additional nine-year sentence on top of his initial 2 1/2-year sentence for embezzlement and other charges.

Navalny’s health has been a concern while in solitary confinement, with his team reporting that he has not received proper treatment. He has been subjected to repeated periods of solitary confinement for two-week stretches.

Prior to the verdict in his latest trial, Navalny expressed his expectation of a lengthy sentence and called upon his supporters to show solidarity. He labeled the potential sentence as “Stalinist” and highlighted its purpose of intimidation. Navalny urged his audience to reflect on the necessity of such a harsh punishment.

In his closing statements during a previous hearing, Navalny criticized Russia’s involvement in the war in Ukraine. He described the conflict as a senseless and destructive war that has caused significant harm.

