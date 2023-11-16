New Title: Hunger Strike in Iranian Prison Highlights Human Rights Concerns

Narges Mohammadi, a renowned human rights activist and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, has embarked on a hunger strike within an Iranian prison. Mohammadi’s protest is in response to the inadequate medical care provided to her and fellow inmates, as well as the imposition of compulsory hijab for women in Iran. Her family expressed deep concerns about her physical and mental wellbeing, holding the government responsible for her condition.

Mohammadi, currently detained at Evin Prison in Tehran, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless efforts in combating the oppression faced by women in Iran. In a message from the prison, she informed her family of her hunger strike, stating that she has been consuming only water, sugar, and salt while ceasing to take her medications.

One of the primary reasons for her protest is the government’s refusal to transfer Mohammadi to an external hospital for treatment. Despite her heart and lung conditions, prison authorities have denied her urgent medical care. Mohammadi’s family emphasized the immediate need for medical attention outside the prison walls.

Furthermore, Mohammadi vehemently opposes the mandatory hijab, a head covering obligatory for women in public spaces since the Islamic revolution in 1979. She refuses to wear the hijab under any circumstances. The statement released by her family outlined her hunger strike as a means to protest the Islamic republic’s policies of medical neglect for sick inmates and the enforced hijab for Iranian women.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee expressed deep concern over Mohammadi’s health and condemned the requirement for female inmates to wear a hijab in order to receive medical care, deeming it morally unacceptable. The committee urged Iranian authorities to provide Mohammadi and other female inmates with the necessary medical assistance they require.

PEN International, an organization advocating for freedom of expression, echoed these concerns and held Iranian authorities fully responsible for putting Mohammadi’s life at critical risk. The group demanded her immediate release from prison and an urgent transfer to a hospital for medical treatment.

Mohammadi’s hunger strike sheds light on the broader issue of human rights in Iran. Throughout the past two decades, she has faced multiple arrests for her unwavering activism. Mohammadi has been separated from her children, who now reside in France, for eight years. Her Nobel Prize came following widespread protests in Iran triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died while in custody for violating Iran’s strict dress code for women.

In addition to her concerns over human rights violations, Mohammadi expressed outrage over the alleged murder of Armita Geravand, a teenager who sustained a head injury while riding the Tehran Metro without a hijab. Activists suspect that Geravand may have been subjected to violence by the morality police due to her failure to wear a headscarf, although these allegations have been vehemently denied by the authorities. Geravand tragically passed away after spending a month in a coma.

Mohammadi’s hunger strike and her poignant message on the Nobel website shed light on the oppressive nature of the mandatory hijab and the control it represents for the authoritarian regime in Iran. It serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggle for human rights in the country, particularly for women who face numerous restrictions on their freedom of expression and personal choice.

FAQs

Why has Narges Mohammadi started a hunger strike?

Narges Mohammadi has initiated a hunger strike to protest the lack of adequate medical care for herself and fellow inmates, as well as the mandatory hijab policy imposed on Iranian women.

What are the concerns surrounding Narges Mohammadi’s health?

Mohammadi’s family and international organizations are deeply concerned about her physical and mental well-being. They hold the Iranian government responsible for her condition.

What is the main cause of Mohammadi’s protest?

Mohammadi’s hunger strike primarily aims to draw attention to the Iranian government’s neglect of medical care for sick inmates and the requirement for women to wear the hijab.

What are the demands of international organizations regarding Narges Mohammadi?

International organizations, including the Norwegian Nobel Committee and PEN International, demand that Mohammadi be immediately released from prison and receive the necessary medical treatment.

What broader issues does Mohammadi’s case highlight?

Mohammadi’s case sheds light on the broader human rights concerns in Iran, particularly regarding freedom of expression and personal choice for women. It underscores the ongoing struggle for human rights within the country.