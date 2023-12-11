Jailed Iranian Activist’s Children Speak Out on Nobel Prize

Narges Mohammadi, a prominent Iranian activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, is currently imprisoned in Tehran’s Evin prison. Unable to attend the award ceremony in Oslo, her 17-year-old twins, Ali and Kiana, accepted the prize on her behalf. In a powerful speech, they conveyed their mother’s message of resistance against the oppressive government in Iran.

Mohammadi, known for her advocacy against compulsory hijab and the death penalty in Iran, has been a vocal critic of the religious government. In her speech, she emphasized the determination of the Iranian people to fight against obstruction and despotism. She expressed her hope that the Iranian society would dismantle the oppressive regime through their persistence.

The ceremony in Oslo featured an empty chair symbolizing Mohammadi’s absence. Although physically imprisoned, her spirit and dedication to the cause remained strong. The “Woman, Life, Freedom” uprising, which Mohammadi has been spearheading, aims to end the imposition of the headscarf on women and challenge the authority of the religious clergy in Iran.

In her speech, Mohammadi denounced the mandatory hijab, stating that it is not a religious obligation or cultural tradition but a tool of control used by the government. She criticized the lack of freedom and the oppressive practices that prevail in Iran, including government repression, lack of independent judiciary, propaganda, censorship, and corruption.

While receiving the Nobel Peace Prize while detained is a significant honor, Mohammadi joins a list of laureates who have fought for freedom and justice even from behind bars. Alongside famous figures like Nelson Mandela and Aung San Suu Kyi, her struggle has been recognized as a crucial step towards a more just society in Iran.

However, Mohammadi’s fight is not without risks. She has endured multiple arrests, lengthy prison sentences, and lashings throughout her activist career. Her children, who have not seen her in nearly nine years, remain uncertain about her future. While one of them expressed pessimism, the other remained optimistic. Their hope and strength can serve as inspiration for activists worldwide.

The Iranian government’s response to the protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was held in custody for breaching the country’s dress code, has been severe. The Iran Human Rights group reports that numerous demonstrators, including women and children, have been killed, and thousands have been arrested. The regime’s targeting of religious minorities, such as the Baha’i community, has also been a cause for concern.

The Nobel Peace Prize serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for human rights in Iran and the determination of activists like Narges Mohammadi. It is a call to action for the international community to stand in solidarity with those fighting for freedom, justice, and equality.

