Breaking News: Influential Visionary Jacques Delors Leaves a Lasting Legacy on Europe

Influential statesman Jacques Delors, widely known for shaping the modern European Union, passed away at the age of 98, leaving a profound impact on the political landscape. Delors, a Socialist, played a pivotal role in the formation of the euro currency and his extensive career spanned across key positions in France and the European Union.

As the President of the EU Commission from 1985 to 1995, Delors held the longest presidency in the institution’s history and spearheaded crucial reforms that laid the foundation for the Europe we know today. Under his leadership, the European Union underwent significant transformations, including the implementation of the Single European Act, the Schengen Agreement, the Erasmus student exchange program, and the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy. One of his most notable achievements was the establishment of the Economic and Monetary Union, which ultimately led to the creation of the Euro currency.

Throughout his career, Delors consistently advocated for greater unity and solidarity within the European Union. In a notable address in March 2020, Delors called upon EU leaders to demonstrate increased solidarity during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delors’ visionary contributions were celebrated by his contemporaries. Current European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen honored Delors as a “visionary who made our Europe stronger.” French President Emmanuel Macron described Delors as “a statesman with a French destiny” and praised his dedication to fighting for human justice.

Jacques Delors began his career in 1945 at the Banque de France, following in the footsteps of his father. He later pursued an economics degree at Paris’ esteemed Sorbonne University. Delors assumed various prominent positions in the French government and academia, which eventually led him to join the Socialist Party and the European Parliament.

Delors’ impact extended beyond politics, as exemplified by his infamous clash with the UK tabloid newspaper The Sun in 1990, which opposed his vision for further European Union integration.

Ultimately, Delors’ immense influence in shaping Europe was widely recognized, with many considering him a strong candidate for the French presidency upon the conclusion of his tenure as the President of the European Commission. Instead, he chose to establish a think tank in 1996, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

