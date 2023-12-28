Rethinking European Unity: The Legacy of Jacques Delors

Jacques Delors, a renowned French politician and former executive of the European Union, passed away at the age of 98 in his home in Paris. Throughout his decade-long tenure as the president of the European Commission, Delors played a pivotal role in fostering economic integration and championing the euro as a common currency. His unwavering commitment to a unified and federal Europe shaped the course of the continent’s history.

During his tenure, Europe faced significant challenges, including the eurozone debt crisis, debates over migration, and questions about financial support for struggling nations. Nonetheless, these obstacles did not deter the vision of a united Europe, and today, the European Union includes 27 countries, with 20 of them using the euro as their currency, benefiting around 350 million people.

Delors, often seen as the successor to Jean Monnet, another influential figure in European integration, laid the groundwork for the euro through the Delors report in 1989. This report detailed the process of relinquishing monetary control to a central bank, emphasizing the need for a common currency. However, it glossed over the complexity of implementing financial regulations across member nations.

“The finance ministers did not want to see anything disagreeable which they would be forced to deal with,” Delors remarked in a 2011 interview with The Daily Telegraph. Consequently, countries were confronted with a choice: either embrace a greater transfer of sovereignty or conform to broader fiscal discipline.

Delors was a driving force behind the Single European Act of 1986, which enabled the free movement of people, capital, goods, and services. He also played a significant role in the signing of the Maastricht Treaty in 1992, establishing the framework for the euro and committing member nations to joint foreign policy and security objectives. However, Delors faced pushback from leaders like Margaret Thatcher in the UK, who viewed his policies as intrusive interference in member countries’ affairs. In contrast, he enjoyed better relations with German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who shared Delors’s vision of European unity.

Described as a man of contradictions, Delors was a Socialist trades unionist who worked for a Gaullist prime minister and considered himself a closet Christian Democrat. A practicing Roman Catholic, he held strong moral convictions while downplaying personal ambition. Yet, he possessed political acumen and skillfully wielded power during his tenure as the head of the European Commission.

Born into a working-class family in Paris in 1925, Delors developed an interest in economics and social issues, eventually earning a degree from Sorbonne University. Despite not attending prestigious institutions, he rose to prominence through his involvement in trade unions and later as a social affairs adviser to Prime Minister Jacques Chaban-Delmas. Delors’s political journey included serving as finance minister under President François Mitterrand’s administration, where he played a crucial role in stabilizing the French economy.

Delors’s political ideology defied categorization, as he found himself positioned both to the right of the left and the left of the right. This nuanced perspective often led to him feeling rejected by both sides. While some believed he lacked the socialist pedigree required for higher government posts, Delors continued to exert his influence and fight for his vision of a united Europe.

His legacy can be felt in the European Union’s continued expansion and the establishment of the euro as a symbol of unity and stability. Even as we bid farewell to this passionate architect of European unity, we recognize the lasting impact of his tireless efforts to build a stronger and more cohesive Europe.

