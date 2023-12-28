Former European Commission President Jacques Delors Passes Away at 98

Jacques Delors, a prominent figure in European politics and the former president of the European Commission, has sadly passed away at the age of 98 in his home in Paris. Delors, recognized as one of the founding fathers of the European Union (EU), dedicated his life to advocating for European integration and played a crucial role in the introduction of the euro, the EU’s single currency, as well as the establishment of the bloc’s single market.

His passing has been met with tributes and condolences from leaders around the world. French President Emmanuel Macron described Delors as a statesman, an architect of Europe, and a fighter for justice. Macron highlighted Delors’ commitment to his ideals and expressed gratitude for his work. Delors’ impact on European politics and his enduring legacy were recognized by many.

Delors’ political career was extensive, serving as a Member of the European Parliament and a finance minister in the French government. However, he is most renowned for his three terms as president of the European Commission, during which he tirelessly campaigned for the introduction of the single market. This landmark achievement allowed for free movement of people, capital, goods, and services within the European Economic Community.

In the United Kingdom, Delors often clashed with then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and became a target figure for British Eurosceptics. His influence was significant, as he became the face of opposition to the UK’s membership in the EU, a sentiment that resurfaced during the Brexit campaign. Despite this contentious relationship, Delors’ true character was described by his peers as a polite, calm, and highly intelligent problem-solver. He was dedicated to finding practical solutions and was admired for his judgment and leadership.

Delors’ impact on the European Union cannot be understated. He was instrumental in the creation of the Maastricht Treaty, which laid the groundwork for the euro and the single market. His visionary approach to European politics shaped generations and laid the foundation for a united and prosperous Europe. Delors’ work will be remembered and honored as Europe continues to evolve and face new challenges.

FAQ

Q: What positions did Jacques Delors hold in European politics?

A: Jacques Delors served as the president of the European Commission for three terms, from 1985 until 1994. He also served as a Member of the European Parliament and as a finance minister in the French government.

Q: What were Jacques Delors’ main contributions to the European Union?

A: Delors played a pivotal role in the introduction of the euro, the EU’s single currency, and the creation of the single market, which allowed for the free movement of people, capital, goods, and services within the EU.

Q: How did Jacques Delors influence UK politics?

A: Delors was often at odds with then UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, becoming a target for British Eurosceptics. His opposition to the UK’s membership in the EU made him a prominent figure during the Brexit campaign.

Q: What was Jacques Delors’ legacy?

A: Jacques Delors will be remembered as one of the founding fathers of the European Union and a visionary leader who shaped European politics. His dedication to European integration and his contributions to the creation of the single market and the euro have left a lasting impact.