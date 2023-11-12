Gaza Refugee Camp Struck by Deadly Air Strike, Causing Widespread Devastation

An air strike in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp has resulted in dozens of casualties and widespread destruction. According to reports, the Israeli military targeted a senior Hamas commander and an underground terrorist infrastructure located beneath residential buildings, resulting in a significant loss of life.

The strike, which caused several large craters and shattered buildings, has left the area in ruins. Pictures and video footage show the devastating aftermath, with hundreds of people searching through the wreckage for survivors. The Palestinian Red Crescent has confirmed the recovery of 25 dead civilians, describing the scene as horrifying.

The Israeli military has stated that a large number of terrorists, affiliated with the commander, were also killed in the strike. However, they have not addressed the reports of civilian casualties. Meanwhile, Israeli ground forces continue to advance towards densely populated areas of northern Gaza, including Jabalia, as part of their mission to eliminate Hamas.

This latest escalation follows a cross-border attack by gunmen from Gaza in early October, which resulted in a high number of casualties. The ongoing conflict has already claimed the lives of over 8,500 people in Gaza and severely impacted the region’s access to essential supplies such as food, water, fuel, and medicine due to Israel’s imposed siege.

The strike in Jabalia has caused significant outrage and deepened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. International organizations are calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians caught in the crossfire.

