Princeton University Professor Sparks Controversy with Pro-Bestiality Study

Princeton University professor Peter Singer has recently shared a study promoting sex with animals, causing a stir among the public. Singer, who is known for being an animal rights activist and bioethics expert, posted on social media about an article published in the Journal of Controversial Ideas, which challenges society’s longstanding taboo against bestiality.

While Singer insists that sharing the article does not mean he agrees with its content, he believes in providing a platform for controversial ideas and encouraging open discussions. The journal he co-edits allows authors to publish under pseudonyms, providing an outlet for ideas that often face cancellation or censorship.

The study, written by an author using the pseudonym Fira Bensto, argues that zoophilia, the sexual attraction to animals, should not be considered inherently problematic. Bensto asserts that there is nothing wrong with engaging in sexual relationships with animals and that society’s outrage towards zoophilia is misguided.

The author proposes that zoophilia should be a topic of serious consideration within philosophical circles and calls for a more ambitious and explicit defense of this perspective. Previous attempts to examine zoophilia have been met with opposition, resulting in the perpetuation of societal taboos.

Singer, known for his controversial viewpoints on this subject, refers to bestiality as a taboo similar to sodomy or former President Bill Clinton’s affair. He argues that such sexual practices with animals remain largely unexplored and continue to be shunned by society.

The study highlights the ambivalence in human-animal relationships and questions the Judeo-Christian beliefs that perpetuate the separation between humans and animals. Singer emphasizes the need for a change in the language of human rights to include non-human animals, challenging the existing hierarchy.

It is important to note that Princeton University has not responded to requests for comments regarding this matter. However, this incident raises questions about the boundaries of academic freedom and the responsibility of institutions to address controversial research.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Journal of Controversial Ideas?

A: The Journal of Controversial Ideas is a publication that provides a platform for authors to share controversial ideas anonymously.

Q: Does Peter Singer endorse bestiality?

A: Peter Singer, in sharing the study, has stated that the publication of an article does not indicate his personal agreement with its content.

Q: Is bestiality legal?

A: The legality of bestiality varies across different jurisdictions. In many places, it is considered a criminal act.

Q: Is there a consensus on the morality of bestiality?

A: Bestiality is widely considered morally wrong, but perspectives on this topic differ among individuals and cultures.

Q: What are the ethical concerns surrounding zoophilia?

A: Critics of zoophilia argue that it involves a violation of animal rights, consent, and welfare. Animal exploitation and potential health risks are also significant concerns.

Source: [Journal of Controversial Ideas](https://www.journalofcontroversialideas.org/)