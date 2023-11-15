The Ivory Coast President Takes Bold Action by Ousting Prime Minister and Dissolving Government

The political landscape in Ivory Coast has experienced a sudden and dramatic shift as President Alassane Ouattara has made the decision to remove the prime minister and dissolve the entire government. This unexpected move has taken many by surprise, as no clear reason has been given for such significant changes.

Previously, Prime Minister Patrick Achi and his government had faithfully served the nation over the years, and President Ouattara expressed his gratitude for their dedication. However, it seems that the president believes it is time for a fresh start, opting to appoint a new prime minister and government.

While this may seem like an extraordinary action, it is not uncommon for leaders in Ivory Coast to make such unexpected moves. Presidents have historically taken drastic measures in reshuffling their governments to better align with their vision and policies.

The prime minister, Achi, had already tendered his resignation and that of his government in April of the previous year due to President Ouattara’s intent to reduce the number of ministerial positions. However, Achi was re-appointed just a week later, indicating the dynamic and unpredictable nature of Ivorian politics.

Looking ahead, Ivory Coast is set to hold a presidential election in 2025. President Ouattara, who secured his re-election in 2020, has yet to announce whether he will run for another term. These recent changes in the government structure could potentially have an impact on the upcoming election and shape the future of the nation.

