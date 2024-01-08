Ivanka Trump Receives Criticism over Post about Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, recently faced backlash on social media for a post about her husband, Jared Kushner. In the post, which featured a video of Kushner promoting a go-getter attitude, Ivanka expressed her admiration for his determined optimism. However, some critics took the opportunity to highlight the privilege and wealth that both Ivanka and Jared were born into, questioning the difficulties he supposedly had to overcome to succeed in life.

Among those who criticized Ivanka’s post was Mary Trump, Donald Trump’s estranged niece, who pointed out the significant amount of funding Kushner secured from the Saudi Arabian government shortly after leaving the White House. Mary Trump sarcastically referred to this as “2 billion dollars in Saudi blood money.” The New York Times reported that Kushner, who founded an investment firm called Affinity Partners, received $2 billion in funding and received permission to invest in businesses and opportunities in Israel.

However, despite having received the funding several years ago, The Wall Street Journal reported that Kushner has yet to make any investments on behalf of Saudi Arabia. The report also revealed that he had collected tens of millions of dollars in management fees annually without making any investments. Kushner defended the slow progress, stating that his firm had maintained high standards and chose not to follow the crowd.

Critics on social media mocked Kushner’s wealth and perceived lack of real-life experience, questioning his suitability to give advice on success. Some questioned the moral integrity of someone who would trade their soul for billions of dollars, while others highlighted the privilege they were born into as “nepotism babies” with gold spoons in their mouths.

While Ivanka Trump received compliments for her post about Jared Kushner’s optimistic attitude, the criticism she faced serves as a reminder of the challenges that come with being part of a wealthy and influential family. It also sparks a broader conversation about privilege, success, and the role of money in determining one’s path in life.

