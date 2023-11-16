The Unprecedented Heatwave in Argentina: A Winter Like No Other

Argentina is currently experiencing an extraordinary weather phenomenon: the hottest August in 117 years. The capital city of Buenos Aires recorded a scorching temperature of over 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on the first day of the month, surpassing the previous record set in 1942. This unseasonably high temperature is an alarming departure from the typical winter climate in Argentina.

Meteorologists from the country’s National Meteorological Service have noted that this is the first time since 2014 that such extreme heat has been observed during the Southern Hemisphere’s winter season. Central and northern regions of Argentina have been particularly affected, with temperatures consistently 10 to 15 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.

Typically, the maximum temperature in Buenos Aires during August is around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit), with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius (48.2 degrees Fahrenheit). However, this winter has seen an unprecedented number of warm days, with very few occurrences of cold events.

Cindy Fernández, a spokesperson for the National Meteorological Service, explains, “We are experiencing very warm conditions in the central and northern regions of Argentina. There were values in general that were 10 to 15 degrees above what is normal for this time of year.”

The heatwave has not been limited to Buenos Aires alone. The town of Rivadavia, located in the northern Salta province, recorded a scorching temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius (98 degrees Fahrenheit) in the afternoon.

Although temperatures are expected to decrease slightly in central Argentina, including Buenos Aires, it is anticipated that the warmer-than-average weather will persist through the remainder of the Southern Hemisphere winter and into the beginning of spring.

