President Biden to Take Center Stage at UNGA Amid Absence of Other World Leaders

Amid the upcoming U.N. General Assembly meeting, President Joe Biden will have an even greater opportunity to showcase U.S. leadership as other prominent heads of state opt out of attending the annual event. Notably, the leaders of four out of the five countries holding permanent seats on the U.N. Security Council will be absent from the gathering, which traditionally brings together global heads of state and government.

China, one of America’s major rivals, will not be sending its paramount leader, Xi Jinping, who typically skips the New York gathering. Instead, Vice President Han Zheng will attend in Xi’s place. The absence of President Xi along with the Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin, who also frequently avoids the U.N. General Assembly, offers an opportunity for President Biden to strengthen America’s image among less-powerful nations in Africa, Latin America, and Asia. These countries see the United Nations as an important platform for their voices to be heard and are not often included in gatherings like the G20 or G7.

France and the United Kingdom, both significant American allies, will also be absent from the meeting. Scheduling conflicts have been cited as the reason for French President Emmanuel Macron’s nonattendance, while UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s absence is surprising given that this would be his first General Assembly since assuming office. Nonetheless, the U.S. remains committed to engaging with its counterparts about critical global issues and recognizes the relevance of the annual U.N. gathering.

President Biden’s active participation during the recent G20 summit, which coincided with the absences of Chinese and Russian leaders, demonstrated a renewed American interest in countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and India. It served as a reminder of the United States’ commitment, resources, and influence on the global stage. These diplomatic engagements contribute to the ongoing efforts to arrange a future meeting between Biden and Xi.

While the absence of these world leaders may imply a diminished importance of the U.N. General Assembly, it also highlights that there are alternative forums where crucial international decisions are made. The U.N. Security Council’s structure, in which the dominant countries wield veto power, often hinders progress on significant issues, like the conflict in Ukraine. Consequently, the U.N. General Assembly’s role is viewed by many as performative, with particular significance placed on the speeches of world leaders.

