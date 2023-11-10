Lebanon’s Food Security Faces Unprecedented Threat Amidst Ongoing Crisis

Lebanon is at risk of facing a severe food security “disaster” due to the ongoing crisis between Hezbollah and Israel, according to government officials. The country’s current reserves of food, fuel, and medicine are only enough to last for two to three months, far less than the typical year’s worth of reserves. This is due to the destruction of the Beirut port and silos, which served as the country’s only national reserve.

The lack of multiple locations for national reserves has been a glaring oversight by past governments, exacerbating the current situation. Lebanon relies heavily on imports for food and other essential items, with 70 to 80 percent of these imports arriving by sea. However, the threat of Israeli warships and the destruction of the port have severely limited the country’s ability to receive essential supplies.

The government is now working with private partners to increase the shipment of basic commodities in the coming weeks. However, the paralyzed banking system has created additional obstacles, as vendors are demanding advance payments. The maritime shipping industry has also started charging higher premiums or completely lifting their war coverage, leading to an inflation of consumer goods prices.

Hani Bohsali, president of the Syndicate of Food Importers in Lebanon, expressed concern over the reduced risk appetite among vendors. The lack of war insurance means that if shipments are lost due to port strikes, there will be no compensation. As a result, vendors may reduce their inputs to mitigate potential losses.

The situation in Lebanon is becoming increasingly dire, with food security emerging as one of the main concerns. Urgent action is needed to secure alternative supply chains and increase the country’s reserves to prevent a catastrophe. Without immediate intervention, Lebanon may face a severe food shortage that could further exacerbate the already dire situation in the country.