LADOMIROVA, Slovakia — The upcoming general election in Slovakia on Sept. 30 is not just about choosing a new government for this small Central European nation. It also has the potential to change the country’s stance on supporting Ukraine.

Currently, Slovakia is one of Ukraine’s strongest allies, providing military assistance and voicing support for its efforts against Russian aggression. However, the leading party in the election, headed by former prime minister Robert Fico, is advocating for a shift in policy. Fico has vowed to halt arms deliveries to Ukraine, denounced sanctions against Russia, and criticized NATO, despite Slovakia’s membership in the alliance.

If Fico’s party, along with other far-right parties hostile to the government in Kyiv, gain significant support in the election, Slovakia’s position on Ukraine could change drastically. This would not only impact the relationship between the two countries but also have implications for Europe as a whole.

The rise of pro-Russian sentiment in Slovakia is not a new phenomenon. Historical ties and a sense of romanticism towards Russia have made the country susceptible to propaganda and disinformation campaigns. Russia, together with its local allies, has taken advantage of these sentiments to sow division and sway public opinion on Ukraine.

One of the key players in this manipulation is Hlavne Spravy, a popular anti-American news site, known for spreading Russian propaganda. Another influential group is the bikers’ organization Brat za Brata, which has close ties to the Russian embassy and actively intimidates Russia’s critics in Slovakia.

The spread of misinformation and the polarization of public opinion have created an environment where support for Ukraine is waning, and sympathy towards Russia is increasing. Recent polls show that only 40% of Slovaks blame Russia for the war in Ukraine, while 51% believe that either Ukraine or the West is primarily responsible.

The outcome of the election will be closely watched by Russia, as it hopes for Slovakia to become a more neutral bystander in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. It would also end the isolation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as the only leader in the European Union and NATO speaking out against helping Ukraine.

As the election draws near, accusations of foreign interference have become rampant, with both sides blaming NATO and Russia for meddling in the campaign. This has further intensified the already heated political climate in Slovakia.

The future of Slovakia’s relationship with Ukraine hangs in the balance as the population decides on its next government. Will Slovakia remain a stalwart supporter of Ukraine or become a neutral player, more sympathetic to Moscow? The election will provide the answer.

(Source: [The New York Times](https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/15/world/europe/slovakia-ukraine-elections.html))