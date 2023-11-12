Israel’s Intelligence Oversight: Unraveling the Complexity of Assessments

In a surprising admission of an intelligence failure, a senior Israeli official, Tzachi Hanegbi, acknowledged a critical “mistake” in assessing the intentions of Hamas before a recent devastating attack. This revelation has shaken the nation and raised questions about the reliability of intelligence assessments.

Hanegbi, who serves as the National Security Adviser, candidly took responsibility for the misjudgment, stating, “It’s my mistake, and it reflects the mistakes of all those making (intelligence) assessments.” The incident in question occurred last weekend, when Hamas launched a brutal attack that caught both Israel and the world off guard.

Leading up to the attack, Hanegbi revealed that there was a belief within the Israeli intelligence community that Hamas had learned its lessons from the previous major war in 2021. This assumption proved to be tragically misguided.

The ramifications of this intelligence failure are far-reaching. The Israeli military had been preparing to implement various offensive plans, anticipating an imminent invasion of the Gaza Strip. Ground operations were given significant emphasis in these plans. Yet, the absence of concrete warnings, including from Egypt, left Israel vulnerable and ill-prepared for the attack.

To add to the complexity of the situation, the chief of Israel’s domestic security service, Shin Bet, was summoned for an unusual 4 am briefing just hours before the attack. This demonstrates the urgent need for updated intelligence information, which, in this case, did not warrant immediate action.

This shocking incident raises important questions about the role and effectiveness of intelligence assessments in the face of evolving threats. It prompts a broader conversation about the intricate nature of intelligence gathering and the challenges inherent in accurately predicting the actions of hostile entities.

