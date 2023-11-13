Israel Braces for a Prolonged and Challenging Conflict in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stark warning to his country, stating that a “long and difficult war” lies ahead. The Israeli Defense Forces, in response to an attack by Hamas, have launched a massive military mobilization and have now entered the “second phase” of their operations in the Gaza Strip. In addition to heavy aerial bombardment, the IDF has initiated a ground incursion, the details of which have been kept closely guarded.

The IDF’s strategy of retaliation is evident, with thousands of bombs dropped on Gaza and a significant loss of life. Now, as ground troops move into the territory, military analysts predict that the situation will become even more complicated. Urban combat presents unique challenges that the IDF must confront, offering potential advantages to Hamas.

Expert opinions highlight that urban combat historically results in higher casualties for the attacker. The defender, in this case, Hamas, gains a significant advantage in ground fighting. Cities naturally guide the attacker into predictable avenues, making the use of supporting arms difficult. Additionally, the presence of civilians further complicates the situation. The Gaza Strip is densely populated, providing Hamas with the opportunity to blend in and operate within civilian areas.

Israeli soldiers will find themselves in unfamiliar territory, navigating through destroyed buildings and facing Hamas’ extensive tunnel network known as the “Gaza metro.” These tunnels, hidden underground, house weapons, generators, and command centers. They may also contain the hostages kidnapped by Hamas, further complicating Israel’s mission.

The IDF must carefully consider the challenges they will face in achieving their goal of eliminating Hamas. The situation is further complicated by the possibility that Hamas seeks to draw Israel into a prolonged ground invasion to launch an insurgency. Although the organization is currently weakened, there is a risk that it could gain strength over time and pose a significant threat to Israeli soldiers.

This conflict is unlike the rapid victories experienced by Israel in the past. It is a long and arduous battle that will undoubtedly be bloody. As the IDF faces the daunting task ahead, it must navigate the complex urban landscape, neutralize Hamas’ tunnel network, and mitigate the risks of civilian casualties.

