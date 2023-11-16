Stuck in the West Bank: A Father’s Desperate Search for Treatment

Since the recent terrorist attack by Hamas, Gaza has been under a blockade imposed by Israel. This has left many Gazans, especially those seeking medical care for their children, stranded in Ramallah, located in the West Bank. The situation is dire, with some individuals not having heard from their loved ones for days or even weeks. They are torn between the hope of finding treatment for their children and the desire to return home to their families in Gaza.

Ahmed Abu Asar, a father of six from Gaza, is one of those desperate individuals. For the past two months, Ahmed has been in Ramallah with his 10-year-old daughter, Ariam. She has been suffering from a rare genetic mutation, and the doctors in Gaza advised them to seek further tests elsewhere. The journey to find treatment has taken them from Gaza to Egypt and eventually to the Israeli-occupied territories. However, they are now stuck in Ramallah, waiting for a response from doctors about the next steps for Ariam’s treatment.

The situation is emotionally draining for Ahmed, who feels lost and helpless. His daughter’s health is his top priority, but he is also worried about his family back in Gaza. Their house has been severely affected by Israeli shelling, and he has been unable to reach them. The lack of communication is tearing him apart, as he anxiously awaits any news about the safety of his wife and children.

The story of Ahmed and Ariam is just one of many that highlight the hardships faced by Gazans in their search for medical care. Families like Yaara, a young mother with her baby in Ramallah, are also experiencing the same difficulties. Despite the challenging circumstances, these individuals hold onto hope for a better future.

FAQs

What is the reason behind the blockade imposed on Gaza?

The blockade was imposed by Israel in response to a terrorist attack by Hamas, a militant group.

Why are Gazans unable to return home?

Due to the blockade, many Gazans seeking medical care have been stuck in Ramallah, in the West Bank, unable to return home to their families.

What challenges do Gazans face in finding medical treatment?

Gazans face numerous challenges in finding medical treatment, including limited access to specialized care, travel restrictions, and the need to seek treatment in other countries.

How does the lack of communication impact families?

The lack of communication with loved ones in Gaza causes immense distress for families, as they are uncertain about the safety and well-being of their family members.

