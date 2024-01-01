Indian Minister of External Affairs, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, recently concluded a five-day visit to Russia, which included a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This visit not only strengthened the political and economic ties between the two nations but also sent a clear message to the West about India’s independent foreign policy and strategic autonomy.

Amidst growing tensions between Russia and the West due to Russia’s actions in Ukraine and subsequent sanctions, Jaishankar’s visit to Russia has been hailed as India’s bold statement. The Russian media described it as a way for India to assert its interests and showcase its determination to pursue an independent foreign policy.

However, not everyone was pleased with Jaishankar’s visit. Former US ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, took to social media to express his disappointment. He accused India of embracing “imperial Russia” and criticized the country for allegedly supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

In response, Indians on social media criticized McFaul for his remarks. They pointed out that the US itself has prioritized its own interests over values numerous times in history. They also highlighted instances where the US indirectly sponsored extremist groups such as the Taliban, LeT, and Jaish. Indians made it clear that their country’s actions are driven by its own interests, just like any other nation.

Geopolitical experts also joined the discussion, emphasizing that interests often take precedence over values in international relations. They pointed out that the US itself engages with nations like Saudi Arabia and Egypt, despite their dubious human rights records. India’s meeting with Putin should not be seen as an endorsement of his actions, but rather as an assertion of its own interests on the international stage.

The criticism from the American foreign policy establishment was met with satire by Gokul Sahni, a geopolitical expert. He sarcastically remarked that it was amusing to be accused of pursuing a profit-oriented foreign policy by those who claim moral superiority.

This entire episode serves as a reminder that nations prioritize their own interests when engaging with other countries. It is essential to view India’s visit to Russia in the context of its own strategic goals and not through the lens of ideological bias.

