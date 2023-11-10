Title: The Humanitarian Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh: A Region Abandoned

The recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis, with nearly the entire ethnic Armenian population fleeing the region. As the first United Nations mission arrives to assess the situation, it is evident that the international response has come too late for those who have already been displaced.

The exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh was a direct result of Azerbaijan’s lightning military operation to reclaim the area. Many Armenian refugees, like Tamara and her family, feel immense loss as they leave behind not only their homes but also their history and identity. The deep-rooted distrust between the two ethnic groups, fueled by years of conflict, further exacerbates the situation, with Armenians fearing that they will not be treated fairly or have their rights protected by Azerbaijani authorities.

The Armenian authorities estimate that over 100,500 people have fled to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, leaving the region sparsely populated and resembling a ghost town. The arrival of the UN mission aims to identify the humanitarian needs of those who remain and those who are on the move. However, the urgency of the situation cannot be ignored, as refugees are in desperate need of immediate assistance, including food and shelter.

The evidence of the crisis is apparent in the footage of the deserted central square in Stepanakert, strewn with debris and abandoned belongings. The lack of international monitors during the months-long Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor has deepened the sense of abandonment felt by the Armenian population, as they were left to endure starvation and isolation.

The international community must recognize the gravity of the situation and respond swiftly to address the urgent needs of the displaced population. It is vital to provide humanitarian aid, secure basic necessities, and ensure the protection of the rights and dignity of all individuals affected by the conflict. Only through a concerted effort can the vicious cycle of violence and displacement be broken, and the hope for a peaceful and prosperous future be restored to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.