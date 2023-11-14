New Report Reveals Mass Exodus of Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh

A recent report has confirmed that there has been a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians from the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The report highlights the sudden departure of the local population and the suffering they have experienced. The UN mission, the first in the region in 30 years, has arrived to assess the humanitarian needs of those remaining and those who have been displaced.

The exodus has resulted in nearly the entire ethnic Armenian population leaving Nagorno-Karabakh. Over 100,500 people, out of a population of approximately 120,000, have fled to Armenia from the region. The deserted streets of Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, tell a haunting story of a once vibrant community now reduced to empty squares littered with debris.

The departure of Armenians has sparked accusations of ethnic cleansing from Armenian officials, while Azerbaijan denies any forced relocation and attributes the departure to personal decisions. This deep-rooted distrust between the two sides stems from the legacy of three wars and decades of ethnic hatred.

Concerns about the treatment and rights of ethnic Armenians under Azerbaijani authority have influenced the decision of many to leave. The memories of previous conflicts in which Azerbaijan reclaimed parts of the region have left lasting scars. Videos depicting the desecration of corpses and the killing of prisoners by Azerbaijani soldiers have only added to the sense of fear and mistrust among the Armenian population.

The recent arrests of high-profile officials from Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan have further intensified these concerns. The detained individuals, including a former separatist government leader and a former defense army commander, face accusations of war crimes. The fate of other wanted individuals remaining in Nagorno-Karabakh remains uncertain.

Armenia, a country already facing challenges, now grapples with the task of providing shelter and assistance to the influx of refugees. The UN refugee agency has reported that many of the displaced people are in immediate need of food and assistance. The situation is dire, with families having to abandon their homes, leaving behind their history and everything they hold dear.

As the region grapples with these complex issues, the international community must address the immediate humanitarian needs while working towards a lasting resolution that ensures the rights and safety of all individuals, regardless of their ethnic, religious, or linguistic backgrounds.

