Italy’s Potential Departure from China’s Belt and Road Program Opens Doors for Future Exits

Italy’s potential withdrawal from China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) could signal a new era of constructive exits from China’s global trade and infrastructure initiative. This unprecedented decision may pave the way for other countries to reconsider their participation in the program.

Italy is currently the only Group of 7 industrialized country that remains a signatory of China’s flagship BRI, which was launched by President Xi Jinping a decade ago. As geopolitical alignments continue to shift and fragment the global economy, Rome is under increasing pressure to reassess its relationship with Beijing in order to appease its Western allies.

With Italy scheduled to assume the rotating presidency of the Group of 7 developed economies in 2024, the country finds itself in a complex conundrum. The United States is monitoring Italy’s potential withdrawal closely, as it believes that if Italy were to leave the BRI in a collaborative manner, it could encourage other Western European countries, as well as Eastern European countries participating in the initiative, to follow suit.

Giulio Pugliese, a lecturer at Oxford University, suggests that countries such as the Baltic states and several other Central and Eastern European nations are already skeptical of China’s role in the present day. If Italy were to withdraw from the BRI without facing informal sanctions or retaliations, it may embolden other countries to do the same.

The BRI is an ambitious project aimed at creating a vast network of infrastructure connections, including railways, pipelines, roads, and highways, linking China to Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. However, Italy’s current government feels that its participation in the initiative has not yielded sufficient economic benefits.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, announced during a press conference at the Group of 20 leaders’ summit in Delhi that the country is still considering whether to leave the BRI. The Italian government has until December to make a formal decision on its membership, after which it will either withdraw or its membership will automatically extend for another five years.

Meloni recently met with China Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the G20 summit and emphasized the intention to deepen and strengthen dialogue between Rome and Beijing on important bilateral and international issues. However, her comments about other European nations forging more favorable relations with China without being part of the BRI suggest that Italy is questioning the partnership and seeking to ensure a mutually beneficial relationship with China regardless of its decision on the BRI.

In light of this potential shift, the relationship between the United States and Italy becomes particularly intriguing. Both countries recently announced plans for their own infrastructure projects, with the U.S. targeting the Middle East to counter China’s influence and compete with its Belt and Road initiative. Italy’s decision on the BRI could have broader implications for future partnerships and collaborations between nations.

While Italy’s potential withdrawal from the BRI marks a significant development, it also raises questions about the future of China’s global trade and infrastructure initiative. As more countries reassess their participation, the landscape of international collaboration and economic alliances may undergo transformative changes.

FAQ

-Sources: CNBC, Oxford University