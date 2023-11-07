China Urges Italy to Maintain Constructive Role in European Relations

Despite recent discussions about Italy potentially leaving China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), experts believe that Italy ultimately wants to leverage its participation in the initiative to gain more benefits from China. This sentiment arises as Italy seeks to strengthen its ties with the United States and address the challenges posed by China. Wang Yiwei, an expert in European affairs, emphasizes that Italy is not genuinely interested in quitting the initiative, but rather wants to send a message to the United States.

China is actively working to strengthen its relationships with European governments amid tensions with the US and the European Union’s efforts to de-risk their relations with Beijing. While China values Italy’s continued participation in the BRI, it will not be persuaded or threatened into changing its course.

Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy, has not confirmed whether the country will follow through on its threats to leave the scheme. Noah Barkin, a Europe-China expert, suggests that Italy’s potential departure would prompt a careful mission for damage control, ensuring that it does not trigger retaliation from Beijing. At a time when China is desperate to attract European investment, it is unlikely to engage in a new fight with a European capital.

Foreign investment in China has reached a 25-year low in the second quarter of this year, and the number of EU investors considering China as their top investment market has also decreased significantly. This decline comes as EU-China ties face instability and uncertainty.

Shi Yinhong, an international relations professor, predicts that Italy will continue to be persuaded to stay in the initiative, although its level of participation may decrease given its domestic political situation and relationship with other countries. Investment figures related to the BRI have already dwindled in Italy, highlighting a decrease in Chinese completed foreign direct investment.

Ultimately, Italy’s decision to remain in or withdraw from the Belt and Road Initiative will have significant implications for its relationship with China. It remains to be seen how the Italian government will navigate these complexities while balancing its interests in both economic growth and international relations.