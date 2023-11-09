Italian Prime Minister Urges EU to Take Action on Mediterranean Migrant Crisis

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called on the European Union to address the ongoing migrant crisis in the Mediterranean Sea, stating that the “future of Europe” is at stake. Meloni believes that the only way to resolve the crisis is through a naval blockade that would prevent migrants from departing North African countries for Europe.

The number of migrants entering Italy has significantly increased this year, with over 126,000 migrants arriving since the beginning of the year. Meloni, who prioritizes stopping the flow of migration in her policy promises, has found it challenging to fulfill this commitment.

Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, emphasizes the need for tougher action on the issue. Gardiner argues that the crisis is overwhelming, and leaders like Meloni are struggling to manage the scale of the problem.

Recently, Meloni received support from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who vowed to return irregular migrants and crack down on the migrant smuggling business. Von der Leyen also proposed a 10-point plan to assist Italy in managing the flow of migrants, which includes relocating migrants to other European countries and providing support for registration and fingerprinting.

While Meloni hopes to discuss an EU naval blockade mission during a meeting of European leaders in October, Gardiner doubts that other countries or the EU will provide assistance. Gardiner suggests that Italy should consider leaving the EU and the European Convention on Human Rights as a way to protect Italian sovereignty, although he acknowledges the lack of political support for these measures.

Ultimately, a naval blockade would likely be a popular move among Italians who are seeking a resolution to the migrant crisis. However, it is uncertain whether the EU and other countries will support such an approach due to existing laws that protect migrants and make deportation challenging. Italy faces a critical decision in finding a way to stem the crisis and protect its own interests.