Italy Decides to Sever Ties with China’s Belt and Road Initiative

Italy, once the sole Group of Seven (G7) nation to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has made the decision to withdraw from the ambitious project after more than four years of participation, according to recent reports. The announcement was made in a letter sent by Rome to Beijing, marking the end of Italy’s involvement in the initiative.

The BRI, also known as the Silk Road Economic Belt, is a vast infrastructure development plan that aims to connect Europe and Asia through investments in roads, bridges, ports, and other infrastructure. It is seen by critics as a means for China to expand its political influence and burden poorer nations with unmanageable debts.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who assumed office last year, has been vocal about her opposition to Italy’s participation in the BRI. Citing a lack of tangible benefits for Italy, Meloni expressed a desire to sever ties with the initiative. Despite concerns from the United States about China’s increasing control over critical technologies and infrastructure, Italy became the first major Western nation to join the BRI in 2019.

The decision to withdraw was communicated to Beijing three days ago, as reported by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. The 2019 agreement between Italy and China is set to expire in March 2024, with automatic renewal unless Rome provides three months’ notice of withdrawal.

While Italy’s exit from the BRI may have implications for its relationship with China, the Italian government emphasized its intention to maintain strong ties with the Asian powerhouse. Despite no longer being part of the initiative, Italy aims to continue fostering excellent relations with China.

