Italy Ends Participation in China Belt and Road Initiative, Signals Shift in Geopolitics

In a surprising move, Italy has officially announced its decision to terminate its membership in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), bringing an end to China’s involvement with any G7 nations. This decision was conveyed to the Chinese government through a diplomatic note delivered on behalf of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Italy’s participation in the BRI, authorized by a memorandum in 2019, was set to expire in March 2024, but Rome’s early withdrawal notice ensures that it will not automatically renew for another five years.

The note emphasized Italy’s intention to maintain a strategic friendship with China, indicating that the termination of their BRI membership did not indicate a complete breakdown in bilateral relations. However, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed the end of participation, stating that it had not yielded the desired outcomes and was no longer a priority for the country. Tajani also noted that non-participating countries had achieved better results.

This development had been the subject of speculation for months, particularly due to the promise made by far-right leader Meloni during her campaign for office to withdraw from the BRI. Italy’s participation in the initiative had been a source of contention with its Western allies, especially the United States. While more than half of the European Union’s members are still part of the BRI, Italy was the only G7 nation to have joined.

Italy’s exit from the BRI comes at a time when EU-China relations have strained, causing interest in the initiative to diminish. Only Viktor Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister, attended the recent Belt and Road forum in Beijing from the EU’s member states, while others sent lower-level delegations. On the eve of a significant summit in Beijing, European Council and Commission Presidents, along with the bloc’s top diplomat, are set to discuss various contentious issues with Chinese leaders, including trade disputes and China’s relationship with Russia.

The termination of Italy’s participation in the BRI also highlights the growing skepticism within the EU towards China’s global ambitions. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been a vocal critic of the BRI and has championed the launch of the Global Gateway project as a European alternative. In a notable speech, she cited the BRI as an example of China’s efforts to reshape the global order to its advantage.

Chinese diplomats have occasionally proposed collaboration between the BRI and Global Gateway. However, European officials maintain that the two initiatives have distinct approaches and objectives. The EU places greater emphasis on transparency, human rights, and sustainability, and believes that the BRI may lead countries into a debt trap. Consequently, prospects for cooperation between the BRI and the Global Gateway seem unlikely.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the Belt and Road Initiative?

The Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the BRI or the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-century Maritime Silk Road, is a global infrastructure development strategy initiated by the Chinese government. It aims to enhance connectivity and cooperation between countries in Asia, Africa, and Europe through the creation of a network of transportation, energy, and telecommunication projects.

2. Why did Italy decide to end its participation in the BRI?

Italy’s decision to terminate its BRI membership was primarily driven by the perception that the initiative did not yield the expected benefits and was no longer a priority for the country. Additionally, Italy’s participation had been a source of tension with its Western allies, particularly the United States.

3. What is the Global Gateway project?

The Global Gateway project is a European alternative to the Belt and Road Initiative, spearheaded by the European Commission. It aims to promote connectivity and cooperation with other regions of the world while upholding European standards on transparency, human rights, and sustainability.

4. Are there other countries leaving the BRI?

Italy is currently the only G7 member and one of the few European countries to withdraw from the BRI. However, interest in the initiative has waned in recent years, and some countries have reevaluated their participation due to geopolitical concerns and questions about the initiative’s economic viability.