Italy Withdraws from Belt and Road Initiative, Prioritizing Strategic Relations

In a significant move, Italy has officially announced its withdrawal from the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a trade and investment program led by China. This decision comes after Italy’s expectations of economic gains from the initiative failed to materialize. While concerns were raised regarding the impact on relations with China and the Italian economy, the government remains optimistic about maintaining strong ties with Beijing.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who took office last year, expressed her intention to withdraw from the BRI, citing the lack of significant benefits to Italy. The 2019 agreement between Italy and China is set to expire in March 2024, and the Italian government has recently conveyed its decision not to renew the pact in a letter to Beijing. Italy’s decision to leave the BRI makes it the first major Western nation to do so.

Despite the withdrawal, Italian officials emphasize their commitment to fostering positive relations with China. They highlight that some G7 nations maintain closer ties with China than Italy, even though they were never part of the BRI. Italy will assume the presidency of the G7 in 2024, indicating its continued interest in engaging with global partners, including China.

The Belt and Road Initiative, launched in 2013, has seen more than 100 countries sign agreements with China for cooperation on infrastructure and building projects. Italy had initially hoped for a significant boost in trade when joining the initiative in 2019. However, Chinese firms seemed to benefit more from the partnership, with Chinese exports to Italy rising substantially while Italian exports to China saw comparatively modest growth.

Italy’s decision to withdraw from the BRI does not come as a surprise, as successive governments in Rome had expressed reservations about the pact. Some proposed takeovers were vetoed, and limitations were placed on the influence of Chinese companies over Italian counterparts. The Italian government exercised its “golden power” rules to protect strategic assets, limiting the sway of Chinese shareholders on Italian companies.

Maintaining strategic partnerships remains a priority for Italy, as evidenced by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani’s visit to Beijing in September and President Sergio Mattarella’s planned visit to China next year. Prime Minister Meloni also expressed her desire to visit Beijing, although a date has not been set. This approach underscores Italy’s commitment to upholding its position as a committed pro-NATO leader.

By withdrawing from the Belt and Road Initiative, Italy hopes to redefine its approach to economic partnerships and prioritize initiatives that align closely with its strategic interests. Although the decision may have implications for bilateral trade, the Italian government is confident that it can cultivate fruitful relations with China while pursuing mutually beneficial agreements on its own terms.

