Italy to Shift Away from China’s Belt and Road Initiative in Favor of Closer Relationship with the U.S.

Italy is contemplating an exit from China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as it moves towards strengthening its ties with the United States. The BRI, reminiscent of the ancient Silk Road, garnered support from European countries initially. However, a shift in Western attitudes towards China, coupled with concerns about human rights and trade wars, prompted Italy to reevaluate its position.

The decision to join the BRI was made during Italy’s populist leadership, a government inexperienced in handling international affairs. Unbeknownst to them, the global landscape was evolving rapidly. Since then, the outcome has not been favorable for Italy. While Chinese exports to Italy increased by 51%, Italian exports to China only saw a modest increase of 26% according to Italian government data.

Italy’s move away from the BRI may not solely be motivated by economic factors. Some have raised questions about how this decision aligns with President Joe Biden’s efforts to forge a coalition of democracies against autocratic regimes. For instance, critics have highlighted accusations against Italy’s leader, Meloni, for anti-immigrant and anti-LGBT policies. Nevertheless, Meloni aims to position Italy as a reliable partner to the United States concerning China and Russia. This move is intended to demonstrate Italy’s dependability amidst doubts surrounding the resolve of other major powers such as France and Germany.

During her recent visit to Washington, Meloni emphasized her leadership of a “center-right government” and dismissed claims of her political leanings as false propaganda. President Biden praised her firm support of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, further solidifying her intentions to establish a robust relationship with the United States.

Italy’s withdrawal from the BRI signifies a change in Western attitudes towards China. It represents a shift in how Western nations approach their relationship with China, emphasizing the importance of aligning with the United States. This decision is an attempt to consolidate bilateral ties with Washington and reflects a broader change in the Western approach to China and its global influence.

