Italy’s New Approach to Migrant Control Sparks Controversy

Italy has recently made headlines with its plan to build two detention centers in Albania to house migrants attempting to reach its shores. The move by Prime Minister Georgia Meloni is seen as an attempt to address the growing issue of illegal migration, which has nearly doubled since she took office. However, the plan has not been well-received by human rights groups and opposition politicians, who argue that it undermines the principle of EU solidarity.

Under the new plan, the detention centers are set to open next spring and initially accommodate 3,000 people. Once fully operational, the centers could process up to 36,000 people per year, according to Meloni. The aim is to deter migrants from reaching Italy by using the threat of immediate deportation, which is currently not allowed within the EU due to human rights statutes. However, as Albania is not a member of the EU, these rules will not apply.

The decision to outsource asylum procedures to Albania has sparked controversy, as it is the first time an EU country has taken this approach with a country seeking EU membership. Critics argue that it sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the EU’s responsibility to handle migration issues collectively.

While the Italian government insists that the plan is in line with EU and international law, human rights groups have raised concerns about the implications for migrant rights. Susanna Zanfrini, the Italy country director for the International Rescue Committee (IRC), criticizes the government’s focus on preventing people from arriving in the EU rather than establishing safe and legal pathways for those seeking refuge. She also questions how asylum seekers in Albania will be able to access their basic rights and apply for asylum in a non-EU territory.

The announcement of the plan has drawn parallels to the United Kingdom’s controversial agreement with Rwanda to send asylum seekers there, which has faced legal challenges. The Italian government now faces similar criticism and opposition to its approach.

As the details of the plan are still emerging, it remains to be seen how the partnership between Italy and Albania will unfold. The European Commission has requested more information about the arrangement, indicating concerns about its implications.

