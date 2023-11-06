Italy Delays EU’s Migration Reform, Causing Uncertainty

Italy’s decision to halt the final stage of the EU’s flagship migration reform has raised concerns about the possibility of reaching a deal in a timely manner. The unexpected move came during a meeting of EU interior ministers, where the decision on the crisis regulation was put on hold. However, EU home affairs chief Ylva Johansson assured that the agreement will be signed off by EU ambassadors in the coming days.

While Italy did not outright reject the proposal, it requested more time to examine the content from a legal standpoint. The country’s foreign minister stated that Italy needs additional time to thoroughly review the proposal. Italian doubts mainly revolve around the softer wording on migrant rescue missions and the involvement of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in the country’s waters.

This delay poses a significant challenge to the reform’s progress. Although Germany withdrew its veto, Italy’s hesitation puts the agreement in jeopardy. Without Rome’s support, any agreement is considered politically impossible. Italy has been experiencing a recent surge in migrant arrivals from North Africa, which has further strained relations between the Italian and German governments.

The reform of EU asylum policy, which has seen a decade of unsuccessful attempts, could be achieved with a breakthrough on this issue. The agreement aims to outline how EU border countries handle asylum seekers during periods of increased migration. The proposal has faced opposition from various quarters, including demands to exempt minors from border checks and maintain strong protections for migrants’ rights during crises.

The delay by Italy raises doubts about the feasibility of reaching a deal before the upcoming European elections. With mounting pressure on EU ministers to approve a comprehensive migration pact, the European Parliament has blocked talks on key files in an effort to push member countries towards swift approval. Uncertainty looms over the future of the EU’s migration reform, highlighting the complexity and challenges inherent in finding a unified approach to such a contentious issue.