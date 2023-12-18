A Fresh Perspective: The Cultural Divide Between Islam and Europe

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sparked a new conversation about the compatibility of Islamic culture with European values and rights. While speaking at an event hosted by her right-wing, ultra-conservative Brothers of Italy party, Meloni expressed her concerns regarding the relationship between these two cultures.

She highlighted the financial backing of Islamic cultural centers in Italy, many of which receive funding from Saudi Arabia, a country known for its enforcement of Sharia law. Sharia law, derived from the Quran and the Hadith, imposes severe penalties such as lapidation for adultery and the death penalty for apostasy and homosexuality.

According to Meloni, this support for Islamic culture from a country with such strict laws raises compatibility issues with European values and rights. She believes that there is a process of Islamization in Europe that deviates greatly from the values of Western civilization.

It is important to note that Meloni’s comments do not generalize on Islam as a whole, but rather shed light on a particular aspect of the relationship between Islamic culture and European society.

