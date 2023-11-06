The Italian Government Prepares for Possible Mass Evacuation near Campi Flegrei Super Volcano

The Italian government has announced plans for a potential mass evacuation of the residents living in the vicinity of the Campi Flegrei super volcano near Naples. The decision comes after a series of earthquakes have rocked the area in recent months, raising concerns about the stability of local buildings. The new measures, which include assessing the strength of structures in the region, will be discussed at a cabinet meeting.

Campi Flegrei, known as the “burning” Phlegraean Fields, is located approximately 20 kilometers from Naples and is populated by towns and villages with a combined population of over 500,000. The caldera is home to 24 craters and is significantly larger than its neighboring volcano, Vesuvius, which famously destroyed Pompeii in 79 AD.

Over the past month alone, the area has experienced more than 1,100 earthquakes, with the most powerful tremors being recorded in four decades. Experts believe that the increased seismic activity is likely due to bradyseism, a phenomenon characterized by the rise or fall of the earth’s surface caused by the filling or emptying of underground magma chambers.

While most volcanologists agree that an eruption is not imminent, the ground is currently rising at a rate of 1.5 cm per month, raising concerns about the potential impact on local infrastructure. As a precautionary measure, the Civil Protection Minister, Nello Musumeci, has stated that evacuations will only be conducted in cases of “extreme necessity.”

In addition to the evacuations, the government plans to allocate more resources to local civil protection agencies to ensure swift emergency response and raise public awareness through a communication campaign. Hospitals in the area will also be conducting evacuation tests to ensure preparedness in the event of stronger earthquakes or eruptions.

The last time Campi Flegrei experienced a significant cluster of earthquakes was in the 1980s when around 40,000 people were temporarily evacuated from Pozzuoli. The last major eruption occurred in 1538, but researchers believe that an eruption around 39,000 years ago may have contributed to the extinction of Neanderthal man. The evidence of that ancient blast can be found as far away as Greenland.

As the Italian government takes necessary precautions to safeguard the lives of those living near the Campi Flegrei super volcano, the focus remains on preparedness and ensuring that the local population and infrastructure are well-equipped to handle potential future eruptions or significant seismic events.