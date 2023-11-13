Italy Recovers Stolen Antiquities From New York Seizures Through Collaboration With Houston Museum

Italy experienced a significant victory in its ongoing campaign against looted antiquities when 266 valuable artifacts, including Etruscan vases, ancient Roman coins, and mosaics, were returned from the United States. These items, estimated to be worth millions of euros, were stolen and sold to various American museums and private collectors.

Among the recovered items were artifacts seized from a storage unit in New York, which belonged to British antiquities dealer Robin Symes. An additional 65 objects offered to Houston’s Menil Collection by a collector were also included in the repatriation. However, the Menil Collection clarified that they had declined these works and they were never part of their collection. The collector who had approached the museum decided to return the items voluntarily after it was determined that they were obtained through illicit excavations.

Italy’s Carabinieri paramilitary police, responsible for art-related cases, declared that these works had been part of the Menil Collection. However, the museum denied this claim, stating that the artifacts were never included in their collection and that the Italian culture ministry had informed them about Italy’s ownership claim.

Italy has long been combating the illegal trade of looted antiquities, working hard to recover stolen artifacts from “tombaroli” (tomb raiders) who sell them to private collectors and museums, including those in the United States. These unlawful operations often involve art dealers directly selling these items or auctioning them off.

Some of the recovered items were handed over to Italian authorities at the office of Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg. One notable piece was an Apulian vase from 335 B.C., seized from a private collection in New York. This vase had been part of a well-known Polaroid archive maintained by dealer Giacomo Medici. It had then been laundered through Sotheby’s London by Robin Symes.

Other items included two Etruscan tile paintings from Cerveteri, a frequently-looted necropolis site near Rome, dating back to 440 B.C. These tiles were looted in the 1980s and were eventually sold to New York collectors Shelby White and Leon Levy by Symes for $1.6 million. However, due to questions regarding their illicit origins raised by scholars, the couple returned the tiles to Symes before 1999. The objects remained in Symes’ New York storage until they were confiscated in March.

Italian police estimate that the total value of the 266 recovered pieces would be valued in the tens of millions of euros if sold on the open market. It should be noted that these items are separate from the 750 pieces held by Symes’ London company, which are being liquidated. Italy had previously displayed the latter collection on May 31.

Lawyers representing Robin Symes stated that the recovery of these artifacts was the result of an agreement between their client and the Italian Culture Ministry. They emphasized that the return followed years of complex negotiations and legal proceedings. The agreement allowed for the repatriation of numerous illegally exported archaeological finds with significant cultural value, ensuring that they would be used for public benefit in Italy.

For any further inquiries or comments about the recovered items, Symes’ legal representatives are yet to respond.