Italy Takes Strong Measures to Address Migration, Contemplates Naval Blockade off North Africa

Italy has recently implemented stringent measures to tackle the issue of migration, as the southern island of Lampedusa experiences an overwhelming influx of migrants coming from Tunisia. In response to this crisis, the Italian government has approved new regulations targeting migrants who do not qualify for asylum and are due to be repatriated to their home countries.

One significant measure introduced by the government is the extension of detention time for these individuals to the maximum period allowed by the European Union, which is 18 months. Additionally, the government plans to increase the number of detention centers capable of accommodating them, as the existing capacity falls short, leading to migrants continuing their journey further north.

Premier Giorgia Meloni, in response to the surge of arrivals in Lampedusa, has taken the initiative to announce these “extraordinary measures.” Last week, nearly 7,000 migrants arrived on the island in just one day, outnumbering the resident population. The slow process of ferrying them to Sicily and other ports has added strain on the island and fueled tensions, particularly in the run-up to the European Parliament elections next year.

Amidst the domestic and EU political debates surrounding the issue, Meloni has revived calls for a naval blockade of North Africa to prevent human traffickers from operating their smuggling operations in the Mediterranean. In June, Meloni witnessed the signing of an accord between the European Commission President and the Tunisian government, targeting economic aid in exchange for cooperation in halting departures. A similar accord was signed years ago with Libya, but concerns have been raised about the violation of international maritime law and the mistreatment of migrants in Libyan detention centers.

On Sunday, Meloni was joined by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a visit to Lampedusa, where von der Leyen expressed a firm stance on the issue. She emphasized the European Union’s determination to control who enters its territory and under what conditions, thereby challenging the power of smugglers. Von der Leyen outlined a 10-point plan, which included establishing “operational partnerships on anti-smuggling” with countries of origin and transit. The plan also proposes collaboration between Tunisia, Frontex (the EU border force), and Europol’s coordinating task force. The possibility of a naval blockade has not been excluded, with the European Commission expressing support for exploring such options raised by Italy.

Under the signed agreement between the EU and Tunisia, funds will be provided to enhance border management in Tunisia. This includes the refurbishment of 17 vessels belonging to the Tunisian authorities. However, the influx of migrants has created divisions within the EU and its member states, as well as within Meloni’s far-right-led government, particularly with the upcoming European elections. Some member states have criticized the way von der Leyen pushed through the Tunisia plan, citing a lack of proper consultation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are the new measures implemented by Italy to address migration?

Italy has extended the detention time for migrants who do not qualify for asylum to the maximum period allowed by the European Union, which is 18 months. The country also plans to increase the number of detention centers to accommodate these individuals.

2. Why is Lampedusa overwhelmed with arrivals from Tunisia?

Lampedusa, which is geographically closer to Tunisia than the Italian mainland, has been experiencing a significant influx of migrants. Last week, nearly 7,000 migrants arrived on the island in just one day, outnumbering the resident population.

3. What is the proposed solution to address the issue of migration?

Premier Giorgia Meloni has called for a naval blockade off North Africa to prevent human traffickers from launching smuggling operations in the Mediterranean. The European Commission has expressed support for exploring this possibility.

4. How has the European Union responded to the migration crisis?

The European Commission, under the leadership of President Ursula von der Leyen, has outlined a 10-point plan to address the issue of migration. This includes establishing operational partnerships with countries of origin and transit, enhancing collaboration between Tunisia, Frontex (the EU border force), and Europol’s coordinating task force.

5. What concerns have been raised about the existing agreements with Libya?

Human rights groups argue that the agreement between the EU and Libya, signed years ago, violates international maritime law. They claim that Libya is not a safe port and that migrants intercepted by the Libyan coast guard are often subjected to abuses in detention centers.