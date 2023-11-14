An Unforgettable Sacrifice: Italian Winemaker Loses Life Saving Colleague in a Tragic Incident

In a devastating incident that has shaken the Italian winemaking industry, the courageous actions of Marco Bettolini, a 46-year-old winemaker, resulted in the loss of his own life as he tried to save his colleague. Reports indicate that Bettolini tragically drowned in a wine vat after being overwhelmed by nitrogen gases and falling into the fermenting brew while attempting to rescue Alberto Pin, a 31-year-old co-worker.

The incident occurred at the Ca’ di Rajo winery in northeastern Italy during the winemaking process, when Pin entered the autoclave of the vat to investigate malfunctioning taps. Unfortunately, Pin became ill from the fumes and required assistance. Without hesitation, Bettolini entered the vat to come to his colleague’s aid. However, both men were quickly affected by the toxic fumes. Bettolini lost his balance, fell a few feet, and struck his head on the bottom of the vat, where some wine still remained.

Pin was urgently transported to a hospital in Teviso and remains in a medically-induced coma after having his heart restarted. The entire tragic incident was captured on surveillance footage, but has not been publicly released.

The Ca’ di Rajo winery and its employees are grief-stricken by the loss of Bettolini and the critical condition of Pin. The winery’s owner, Simone Cecchetto, expressed deep sorrow, describing the two men as beloved brothers and sons. The winery community is praying for Pin’s recovery while mourning the untimely death of Bettolini.

Bettolini had been with the company since 2018, working as a winemaker and cellar manager. Colleagues remember him as a generous and reserved person, dedicated to his work. He was an experienced enologist and also served as a consultant for various wine companies, with expertise in soil management and crop production.

Luca Zaia, the President of Veneto, offered his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy, expressing his sympathy for those who loved and knew the victim and who anxiously await the recovery of their hospitalized colleague. As the incident continues to be investigated, questions are raised about the safety protocols in Italy’s wine industry, prompting a closer examination of production practices.

Chief Prosecutor Marco Martani highlighted the preliminary findings, indicating that no one should have entered the autoclave. He emphasized the importance of involving an outside company for malfunctioning issues and the use of special masks and systems to ensure the safety of workers.

In the wake of this heartbreaking event, the employees of Ca’ di Rajo gathered to pay their respects by leaving a bouquet of flowers in the cellar. They consider Bettolini a hero for his selfless act, and the loss of both Marco and Alberto has united the winery community in grief. They appeal for privacy and understanding during this time, while holding onto hope for Pin’s recovery.

